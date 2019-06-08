Red Dunn Kitchen’s Eclectic Menu Shines

Red Dunn Kitchen offers diners a myriad of choices found no place else.

A rare dining concept that has appealed to many people celebrates its third anniversary with a constant tempting, interesting and innovative menu that took two years to complete.

Its main transformation is more a concentration of poultry and game … Numerous other restaurants concentrate mainly on the presentations or their steaks and chops, whereas the 3-year-old Red Dunn Kitchen within the Trumbull and Porter Hotel in Corktown, Detroit, two blocks south of Michigan Avenue, gives diners myriad choices of poultry and game selections, some maybe not heard of before.

Items like duck spring rolls, venison bolo, Irish pheasant stew, quail a la chasseur, elk chop, etc. … Other prominent dining names like fried chicken, but at Red Dunn Kitchen, it is venison with parmesan or partridge with a corn flake-crusted breast and glazed thighs.

With Barry Kaplan as managing operator, the Red Dunn Kitchen’s Pump Room and patio can accommodate 80 persons, and the Red Dunn lounge offers seating for about 40 … A private dining Steak Room (yes, Red Dunn also serves steaks and chops) seats 10 people … (“Caught Grazing in Our Courtyard”) on the menu … And a chef special of fish and beef is offered every day … Vegetarians and game food stay-away-froms will enjoy the varied selections from which to choose.

Another feature you won’t see at too many restaurants is a movie house during the summer months that is held in the hotel’s 15,000-square-foot courtyard on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a bar, fire pit and stage for live music and movies … Also in the courtyard is a Cowboy Kettle and surrounding Adirondack chairs … And yes, it also has steaks and chops.

Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. (bar open until midnight), Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. (bar open until 2 a.m.) … In the early hours, Red Dunn Kitchen serves American-style breakfasts, lunches and dinners … plus house-made pastries and desserts.

Dining at the new Red Dunn Kitchen is in a class of its own with little competition for selections that many are enjoying … as it honors its third anniversary of success.

MAIL DEPT. … From Myron Stein … “My wife, Nancy, recently took her Maj Mavens six-girl group to Tucson, Ariz., where she and I go every year with our kids. Although I didn’t go with them, they did visit a restaurant that we always go to: Ermanos, owned by former Detroiters Mark and Eric Erman. It is more than a bona fide restaurant; it is a stylish and comfortable, large restaurant with plans to include a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge. It bills itself as a craft wine and beer bar/restaurant. The Erman brothers put a lot of thought into the décor, large wine and beer selection, including many Michigan beers, and menu offerings. Its menu is very creative with delicious offerings. The Maj ladies all had its delicious Zip Burger and fries with scrumptious sauce. But it does have a wide variety from which to choose. Ermanos is ideally located on popular Fourth Avenue, the hub of downtown Tucson, and the University of Arizona campus area.

The location is a five-minute walk to downtown Tucson with the famous Hotel Congress where the John Dillinger gang was captured, and the Rialto and Fox theaters.”

