Rosman Golf Outing Teed Up for 10th Year

The Rosman Memorial MSU Hillel Golf Outing & Game Day will have its 10th annual outing at Tam-O-Shanter-Country Club in West Bloomfield

Ryan Rosman’s family has turned tragedy into a day that benefits thousands of Jewish students at Michigan State University.

The 10th annual Ryan Scott Rosman Memorial MSU Hillel Golf Outing & Game Day will be Monday, June 17, at Tam-O-Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield.

Rosman died Nov. 5, 2009, at age 19 when he was a sophomore at MSU. He was injured by a bus after attending a Detroit Red Wings game at Joe Louis Arena in Downtown Detroit.

His parents, David and Marla Rosman, are the driving forces behind the outing established in his memory, which has raised more than $900,000 over nearly 10 years.

To help push the fundraising total above the $1 million mark, an anonymous donor has agreed to match up to $10,000 from new and increased outing sponsorships.

“Ryan was all about helping people, which is what we’re doing through the outing. We know he’d want some good to come out of a tragedy,” Marla Rosman said.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since we started the outing. Some people have come to the outing every year and we really appreciate it.”

The outing celebrates Ryan’s passions for golf, community and entrepreneurship.

On the latter passion, he started his own business when he was only 12 years old. Krusin’ Customs was an auto detailing company that grew to include technicians who installed navigation systems and remote starters.

He was a 4.0 student in high school and at MSU while also working part-time. He volunteered at the MSU Hillel and was active in Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity while in college.

His plans were to enter MSU’s Eli Broad College of Business, then pursue a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Michigan.

As for the June 17 golf outing, games like canasta, bridge and mahj jongg, dinner and an auction also are on the agenda.

More than 300 people are expected to attend, raising funds for the Ryan Rosman Leadership Fund that includes engagement and Jewish Business Association scholarships, the Ryan Rosman Entrepreneurial Grant Fund, the Ryan Rosman Memorial Student Golf Outing and programming at all 10 Hillel chapters under the HCAM umbrella at other Michigan college campuses.

Then there’s the Ryan Scott Rosman Angel Award established by the Rosman family.

The $5,000 award is presented annually to a Jewish student at MSU who needs tuition assistance and embodies Ryan’s qualities of caring, giving, academics, entrepreneurship and engagement in the Jewish community.

This year’s winner is sophomore Jordan Robinson from West Bloomfield.

“Our family picks the Angel Award winner,” Marla Rosman said. “It’s always a difficult decision. One year we had two winners because we just couldn’t decide.”

Cindy Hughey, MSU Hillel executive director, said the Rosman outing has become the organization’s signature community event.

“We’re grateful for the support of the Rosman family, friends and community who recognize the impact Hillel has on Jewish students,” she said. “We’re honored to further Ryan’s memory in this meaningful way.”

For details, go to msuhillel.org/golf or call (517) 332-1916.