JSL’s Eight Over Eighty Fundraiser

Jewish Senior Life held its 26th Annual Eight Over Eighty fundraiser honoring members of the Jewish community 80 years and older.

Photography by Brett Mountain

More than 420 people attended this year’s Eight Over Eighty celebration and fundraiser on May 19 at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills.

Co-chairs Arlene Selik of Huntington Woods and Nancy Reed of Franklin called attention to the partnership of each honoree with a Frankel Jewish Academy student. Cheryl Chodun emceed the Jewish Senior Life luncheon. Cyma Carn, Irma Glaser, Rita Cohn Haddow, Harriet Saperstein, Douglas Bloom, Merton Segal, Dr. Guy Stern and Arthur Weinfeld were the eight special recipients of the Tikkun Olam Award.

FJA students Elisha Cooper, Adin Kleinfeldt, Andrew Schulman, Adam Karp, Benjamin Goldstein, Emily Feldman, Elan Krakoff and Hannah Stryk interviewed the honorees and wrote their bios for the celebratory ad journal. A tribute film was the centerpiece of the event and featured the eight honorees speaking about their lives and offering advice to their younger friends.

