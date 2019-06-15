Farmington Hills native David Vinsky was the 15th-round selection of the St. Louis Cardinals in this month’s Major League Baseball draft.

Vinsky is still rubbing his eyes a bit to make sure it isn’t a dream. He is indeed a pro ball player, the 15th-round selection of the St. Louis Cardinals in this month’s Major League Baseball draft.

Just three years ago, coming out of Farmington Hills Harrison High School, Vinsky wasn’t exactly deluged by college offers. In fact, he had just two of them, from Northwood University and Saginaw Valley State University.

But after an unbelievable career at Northwood, he became the Midland school’s first MLB draftee in this century. Now that he’s signed with the Cardinals, he’s joined the work world.

“This is my first job. It’s the first time I’ve had to fill out a W-4 form,” Vinsky said by phone last week from Jupiter, Fla., the Cardinals’ spring training base.

The 20-year-old Novi resident was drafted June 5. He signed a minor-league contract June 12 with the Cardinals and he received a $100,000 signing bonus.

After a short but busy stay in Jupiter that included doing drills and taking batting practice, Vinsky will be playing this summer with the Johnson City (Tenn.) Cardinals in the Rookie Appalachian League.

Vinsky is an outfielder. The 6-0, 195-pounder was a rightfielder at Northwood and he anticipates playing either leftfield or rightfield in the Cardinals’ organization.

“I’m taking things one step at a time,” he said. “My goal is to play Single-A ball next season. If it happens more quickly than that, great.

Vinsky wasn’t surprised to be drafted by the Cardinals. He was one of about a dozen position-player prospects who worked out for Cardinals personnel at Busch Stadium in St. Louis about a week before the draft.

The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates also showed an interest in him.

What did stun Vinsky was where he was picked in the draft, in the 15th round. He was the 455th overall selection.

“My agent told me he thought I would be drafted in the 25th round or later,” he said.

Vinsky’s batting statistics at Northwood are eye-popping. The right-handed hitter had a .411 average with 23 home runs and 160 RBI in his Northwood career. In just three seasons, he became Northwood’s career leader in runs (189), hits (274), doubles (66), RBI and battling average.

“David loves to hit more than anything, and he’s hit at every level,” said Northwood coach Jake Sabol. “The ball always finds the barrel of his bat. His hitting is what’s gotten him this far.”

Vinsky said he’s confident he can continue to hit in the pros like he’s done his entire baseball career.

“I’ve never struggled hitting. Of course, now that I’m in the pros I need to refine my batting skills and really focus on looking for the right pitch to hit,” he said. “I also need to improve defensively, including building my arm strength.”

A lifelong Detroit Tigers fan, Vinsky began playing travel baseball when he was 8 in the North Farmington West Bloomfield organization and he ended his travel career with the Novi-based Michigan Bulls.

His parents are Stuart and Karen. He has twin sisters Marisa and Erin, 24. He’ll turn 21 on July 9.