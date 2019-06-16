These Instagram accounts are definite must-follows, featuring inspiring messages, photos, fashion tips and more from Jews around the world.

Instagram is a social media platform that allows for instant spreading of artistic ability or snapshots from everyday life. Check out these ten Jewish Instagram accounts that bring life to a feed, from Detroit and across the world.

1. Lindsey’s Kloset

Lindsey and Pam Ferguson, co-owners of Lindsey’s Kloset in West Bloomfield, boast a vibrant Instagram account. The page has 1,500+ followers, sharing the latest styles and must-have items to shop for in-store and online. Lindsey’s Kloset also donates 10% of its proceeds to breast cancer research and patient care.

2. Lital Rozenshtein

Lital Rozenshtein is a popular food-filled account with over 61,000 followers. She ventures all over the world, photographing personified food in interesting places. Feast your eyes on colorful, bite-sized treats, drinks and appetizers, often with googly eyes.

3. Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll is a comedian, actor and producer famous for his roles in Big Mouth, The League, Parks and Recreation and Kroll Show. Son of billionaire Jules Kroll, Nick has carved out his own role in the entertainment business, and is the voice of multiple characters on his show Big Mouth, one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Kroll has over 700,000 followers, and posts everything from tour updates to funny videos.

4. Elissa Slotkin

Elissa Slotkin represents the Michigan 8th Congressional District as a Democratic Representative. The former CIA analyst’s Instagram keeps constituents updated on her appearances across Michigan as well as her work and stances on hot-button political issues. The recently elected representative is using social media to reach her 1,800+ followers.

5. Lindsey Baker

For those in need of a little extra motivation to get to the gym, @lindseylivingwell is consistently posting workouts, recipes and real life stories to help motivate people to live well and be healthy. With over 48,000 followers, the Detroit-based fitness Instagrammer also features Instagram stories with meal ideas, crockpot recipes and skincare tips.

6. Sue Bird

Sue Bird is one of the WNBA’s top players. Fresh off of a WNBA title with the Seattle Storm, Bird is one of the most influential women in sports today. Her Instagram, followed by 201,000+ people, features photos with other celebrities as well as updates on her life and motivational posts.

7. Omer Koren

Omer Koren is an Israel-based photographer with over 10,000 followers on Instagram. His photography ranges from beautiful landscapes to artistic shots of people using various lighting techniques. He is self-described as a “light lover,” which is apparent in his various photos from around the world.

8. Lindsay Cox

Lindsay Cox, a 2019 36 Under 36 nominee, started a photography business after discovering a love for taking photos of her children. Her business, Lindsay Jaye Photography, specializes in natural light family, child, baby, newborn and maternity lifestyle photography. Her Instagram features photos of her children and from photo shoots with clients.

9. Adina Sash

Adina Sash is a comedian turned community activist based out of New York, who ran for female district leader of the 45th New York State Assembly in 2018. While she lost the election, she maintains a consistent social media image, attempting to make change in her community. She is known for challenging Orthodox Jewish standards for women, receiving attention from the New York Times and Mayim Bialik of The Big Bang Theory.

10. Danielle Renov

New York native and current resident of Israel, Danielle Renov, runs the account “@peaslovencarrots,” which features quick video recipes and pictures of delicious food. She also features her blog with the same name in the bio, which has an index of recipes. Peas, Love & Carrots has 47,000+ followers on Instagram, and features a new item almost every week.

