Need to shake up your week? From latke-making to tackling mental health, find something in the “D” that suits you!

1. Tackling Mental Health: An Evening with Will Heininger

Wednesday Dec. 18, 7-9 p.m. at The Community House (380 S Bates St, Birmingham)

Gear up for NEXTGen Detroit Balance — a new series focused on connecting young adult Jewish Detroiters to conversations and experiences surrounding mental and emotional health.

The kick-off event features Will Heininger, a former defensive lineman for the University of Michigan Wolverines football team who now serves as Outreach Coordinator at the UM Depression Center. Heininger shares his own struggles with depression and aims to raise awareness and minimize stigmas surrounding mental health issues in college sports. A light dessert reception will follow. This event is supported by Jewish Detroit’s Youth Mental Health Initiative: We Need to Talk (www.wn2t.org). The event is free, but please register at jewishdetroit.org/event/nextgen-balance.

2. Downtown Detroit Markets

Wednesday – Sunday at Cadillac Square Park (11 Cadillac Square, Detroit)

Need some last-minute gifts? Quicken Loans Community Fund, Bedrock, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership have got you covered! Enjoy products from 18 Detroit-based vendors like Detroit Dough, Good Cakes and Bakes, Mongers’ Provisions and The Vintage Wick. The market is open Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. http://downtowndetroitparks.com/events

3. Detroit Pride Chanukah

Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:15 – 8 p.m. at Valentine Distilling Co. (161 Vester Ave., Ferndale)

Celebrate with NEXTGen Detroit at the best LGBTQ+ and ally Chanukah party. Enjoy a cash bar with signature holiday cocktails (plus free samples of Valentine spirits), latke bar, an olive oil tasting, music, dancing and more. Dr. Justin Sledge will lead a discussion on the Maccabees, Stonewall and how historically marginalized groups have overcome oppression with rebellion. Cost: $15. Please register by December 18th at 3:00 PM at jewishdetroit.org/event/ngdp-hanukkah

4. Menorah in the D

Sunday, Dec. 22, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Campus Martius, Detroit

Don’t miss the 9th annual Menorah in the D event, presented by The Shul MI in partnership with Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit and The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit! Enjoy a marshmallow roasting pit, live music, food trucks, face-painting for the kids, and of course, the 5 p.m. menorah-lighting ceremony! menorahinthed.com

5. Chanukah Wonderland

Sunday – Tuesday, Dec. 22 – 24 at Champps Americana (7410 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield)

Starting this Sunday, bring the family for epic Chanukah fun hosted by Chanukah Wonderland and the Bais Chabad Torah Center. Attendees will get the opportunity to make Chanukah-themed crafts, build a 10 ft. LEGO menorah, jump it out at the dreidel bounce house, fry some latkes and more! The JN Chanukah Art Contest winners will also be on display for all to see. Cost: $5. Head to chanukahwonderlandmi.com for more details.

