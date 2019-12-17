After being away from the dining scene for five years Matt Prentice is back in action with the new Three Cats in Clawson.

Photos via Three Cats Facebook

The return of a restaurant icon is always most welcome … Especially when that person is someone whose past record in the gastronomic business is impeccable.

Such is that of Matt Prentice… Although the new Three Cats in Clawson may not be in the same dining vein as his previous ones, Matt’s culinary experience is such that he is seldom wrong when it comes to filling a person’s tummy with satisfaction.

Being a manager and executive chef is far from his days of glory heading Matt’s smaller restaurants and then a dining empire that featured some of this area’s finest eateries… However, this is probably a stepping-stone for Matt after being away from his dining scene and back after five years.

Three Cats, 14 Mile Road, between Main and Crooks, Clawson, is the former site of the historic Clawson Theater … Matt is in partnership with Mary Liz Curtin and her husband, Stephen Scannell, owners of Leon and Lulu, in a blending that may be the first of its kind or close to it, combining a retail operation with fine dining.

The small plates menu, which is continually updated, is with emphasis on Michigan’s bounty … Seasonally inspired and freshly harvested food is served as the new eatery enters its first year of business … All baking is done on the premises, including breads, rolls, pastries, etc., including the bevy of choice deserts.

The small plates menus are interesting and combine lunch and dinner offerings seldom seen in this region.

Matt and Mary met in early 2019 and decided on opening a full-fledged restaurant inside the old theater … They built a large commercial kitchen at the back of the building and soon after a couple of trial runs, opened what they hoped was a huge step in the right direction.

Three Cats is open seven days … Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. … Seating is 99 with 40 outdoors with permitting weather … and five chairs at a bar.

Matt, of course, continues his excellent catering with different styles on and off the premises.

Being back in dining action again, in itself, is a much-welcomed experience for both Matt Prentice and his many followers.

