The Longboard by Jolly Pumpkin brings Hawaiian vibes to Dearborn.

Photos courtesy of Prologue

The Longboard by Jolly Pumpkin, the newest concept by the founders of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, opened in downtown Dearborn Nov. 25.

The Longboard by Jolly Pumpkin represents a return to Jolly Pumpkin’s origins. Founder Ron Jeffries established more than an all-sour beer Michigan-based brewery in 2004. He now owns seven restaurant locations. From the start, Jolly Pumpkin has always hinted at his love of traveling to Hawaii and on the Pacific Coast.

It’s hardly possible to visit one of these establishments without seeing a nod to such places. Tiki drinks, Polynesian art, signs that read aloha, the hints have all been there from the start.

“The Longboard concept is meant to be an experiential brand extension for Jolly Pumpkin,” said Tony Grant, CEO and CFO of Northern United Brewing Company, which owns the Jolly Pumpkin restaurants. “It digs deeper into the ‘Hawaiian time,’ relaxed, not-too-serious aspect of the brand that Ron and Laurie Jeffries created.

“Don’t get me wrong, we are still serious about our beer, beverage and culinary experience. That will be evident, not only visually in the space, but through the menu, too.

The Longboard by Jolly Pumpkin will be open for lunch at 11 a.m. and switch to a dinner menu at 4 p.m. daily.

Chef Dan Gawura’s menu will include items with a West Coast vibe — filled with poke, Mahi tacos, Hawaiian pizza and other island favorites. Fans of the Jolly Pumpkin brand will recognize a few signature dishes — like Truffle Fries and the Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich — on the menu of shareables, bowls, tacos, sandwiches, pizza and salads. Desserts range from Kona Coffee Pot De Crème to Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

The bar will offer beer selection by Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and non-sour options by North Peak beers exclusively. Both brands are brewed by Ron Jeffries in Dexter, Mich. Also available will be Tiki drinks, frozen cocktails and a Mai Tai, all featuring Civilized and Old Mission Spirits.

The Longboard is located at 21931 Michigan Ave., Suite 100 in Dearborn. longboardjp.com