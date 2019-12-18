Longtime Star Wars fan Ken Friedman is an expert in selling and trading memorabilia.

Photos courtesy of Ken Friedman

A Star Wars T-shirt — with bold Hebrew lettering — stands out as a prized possession of Kenneth Friedman. He can’t wear the shirt because it’s not his size, but he smiles whenever he comes across it among the many items of Star Wars memorabilia he owns.

Friedman, 49, an Oak Parker and longtime member of Congregation B’nai Moshe, has been a Star Wars fan since he was 7. His interest launched when he was taken to an early movie by his uncle, Russell Jacobs.

Caught up in the galaxy adventure series, Friedman decided, at 25, to turn his hobby into a career and left behind the world of professional photography. Using money saved from his bar mitzvah and various jobs, he began working through fan shows and conventions that trade in an array of merchandise, from comic books to multi-media products.

“I remember how my uncle was a collector of coins, unicorns and Star Wars action figures,” Friedman recalls. “I thought the action figures were pretty cool, and I also remember he explained that someday they may be worth a lot of money.”

While deciding to deal in those action figures, which then sold at $2 and have gone up to as much as thousands of dollars, he expanded his inventory to original and replicated props, costumes, toys and autographed pictures. While items linked to Star Wars account for about 70 percent of his business, memorabilia from other science fiction media take up the rest.

Away from day-to day work, Friedman is looking forward to seeing this week’s release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final episode in the film saga.

“What I like about the Star Wars films and gear is that it’s all not part of reality,” Friedman explains. “The good guys are going to win, or maybe the bad guys are going to become good guys. Watching gets me away for two-plus hours from what is troubling in the real world.”

Friday’s release, also known as Episode IX and showing the final battle between imagined galactic forces, was produced, co-written and directed by J.J. Abrams, who also has worked on television series and comic book creations.

The cast includes Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams with clips of the late Carrie Fisher. John Williams scored the film.

The feeling of escape from reality will not be available to every fan. The Walt Disney Co. is warning that the film’s special effects could pose a seizure risk to those with photosensitive epilepsy.

“I tried selling merchandise on the web, but it never was good for me,” says Friedman, who also works through wholesalers and retailers and can be reached at kifs@comcast.net. “I used to do 30 shows a year. Now, I do 10 or 12.”

Friedman has had convention help through family — his late father, Bernard; mother, Judith; sister Debbie; wife Sharon; and sons Zachary and Kevin. They have accompanied him to shows in America and on distant shores, including Japan, England and Saudi Arabia, most recently.

“In Saudi Arabia, it was the first-ever big media convention with 10 other dealers besides me,” Friedman says. “It was unique to find people who had never seen Star Wars and had no idea what it all was. Some people just got to see the first Star Wars movie, which is over 30 years old.”

Friedman, who will participate in Motor City Comic Con May 15-17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, defines no common demographic among his customers.

“They span all ages and professions,” he says. “I even recall meeting two rabbis.”