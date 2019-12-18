Director Tina Landau and actor Tristan McIntyre dive into the imaginary world of SpongeBob Squarepants in The SpongeBob Musical.

Featured photo courtesy of 313 PRESENTS/NICKELODEON

Two swimmers have dived into the imaginary world of SpongeBob. Tina Landau, once a competitive swimmer, is director of The SpongeBob Musical touring Dec. 24-29 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Tristan McIntyre, buoyed by a recent deep-sea adventure with buddies, portrays the villain in the musical.

The two, who also attended Beverly Hills High School in California but years apart, are helping turn stages into fluid fantasylands energized by music. Composers are a stream of Grammy Award-winners that include Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Lady Antebellum and John Legend.

“I like the energy, joy and message this show contains,” says Landau, who earned her theater degree at Yale. “It’s about community, taking care of others and accepting each other. It’s also about our need to look at each moment as precious and each day as the best day ever.”

The musical builds on the popular animated cartoon series, SpongeBob SquarePants, launched in 1999, that follows the adventures of SpongeBob, an optimistic sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

“We did not want to replicate or imitate what works best as animation,” Landau explains. “We wanted to see if actors, through their essence and abilities, could bring these characters to life in human form, allowing audiences to believe they’re the characters while creating an experience that feels very live.”

The stage plot advances with SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom townspeople discovering a nearby volcano, which is going to erupt the next day unless SpongeBob can figure out what to do.

“It’s about a community facing the prospect of the end of the world and how each reacts and what the community goes through in response to that,” says Landau, whose work on the Broadway production of SpongeBob brought her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical.

Landau, 57, has received 12 Tony nominations. She has worked on more than 20 productions at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, where the direction of the Diary of Anne Frank had a great impact because of her Jewish background.

“I went to Amsterdam and visited the house,” recalls Landau, who divides her time between homes in New York and Connecticut. “I also took the opportunity to travel through Europe and saw the sites of some of the concentration camps. It changed my life.”

A life-changing experience for McIntyre, related to his maternal Jewish heritage, was travel offered by Taglit Birthright Israel.

“My Birthright experience expanded my interest in travel,” says McIntyre, who will move from California to New York after the SpongeBob assignment.

McIntyre, 21, graduated from the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts this past spring. One week later, he was hired for the tour.

“I play the guy who wants to eliminate Bikini Bottom and create his own town,” McIntyre says. “I sing ‘When the Going Gets Tough’ to get everyone to go along with a scheme.”

McIntyre used to watch SpongeBob on TV as a child. Now, he tries to watch an episode a night to reinforce the nature of the character he is portraying.

“When I was 5, I watched some kids in a talent show and told my parents that’s what I wanted to do,” recalls McIntyre, whose first job was in a television commercial.

His introduction to singing and dancing came through an after-school program called Taste of Broadway, and through regular attendance at an arts camp, where he is now a director.

“I like that through SpongeBob we create a show about coming together and supporting each other,” McIntyre says. “Our message is to scatter and spread joy.”

The SpongeBob Musical runs Dec. 24-29 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Tickets start at $35. (313) 471-3200. foxtheatredetroit.com.