150 children submitted their one-of-a-kind artwork in the 2019 Chanukah art contest! See which masterpieces won over the judges.

The halls of the Jewish News’ office in Southfield were decked out with beautiful holiday artwork as 150 children submitted their masterpieces for our annual Chanukah art contest. This year’s crop of submissions was the most difficult to judge in years — so many worthy creations! It was tough, but we did it.

However, there is still a chance for you to vote on your favorites. Go online to thejewishnews.com and pick out your favorite entry through Sunday, Dec. 22. Each of the top winners will be announced in an upcoming issue and also receive $18. This year’s artwork will also be on display at Chanukah Wonderland, Dec. 22-24 inside the former Champ’s restaurant, 7410 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield.

Our grand prize winner this year comes from Lucy Aguilar, age 10, who lives in West Bloomfield, attends West Hills Middle School and religious school at Congregation Beth Ahm. Her 3D dreidel is a colorful masterpiece. She will be receiving $100.

We also chose first, second and third-place winners in each age category. Each of these artists will receive $18.

Grand prize-winner

Lucy Aguilar, 10, West Bloomfield

Ages 10-12

First place: Emily Miller, 11, Birmingham

Second place: Sarah Minna Gottfried, 10, Southfield

Third place: David Yusufov, 10, Farber Hebrew Day School

Ages 7-9

First place: Tiffany Kasoff, 9, of Waterford

Second place: Sydney Gutman, 9, of Huntington Woods

Third place: Savannah Somers, 8, of Farmington Hills

Ages 6 and Under

First place: Leah Gottfried, 6, Southfield

Second place: Reuven Gertner, 6, Farber Hebrew Day School

Third place: Hannah Graham, 6, Denver, Colo. (grandparents from Farmington Hills)