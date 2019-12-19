Paul Blatt of Oak Park will take on the role of CEO of Jewish Vocational Services (JVS).

Following Leah Rosenbaum’s retirement announcement from JVS Human Services, current COO and Executive Vice President Paul Blatt will step into her shoes as CEO come March 1, 2020.

JVS is one of the top human services agencies in metropolitan Detroit, focusing on helping the community find employment, especially those with disabilities or who are facing other hardships. JVS also provides programming and resources for seniors through The Brown Center.

Since 2008, Blatt has been instrumental in creating programs like eCycle Opportunities, an electronic recycling business, as well as helping people with disabilities gain employment at big-name companies like Amazon and Kroger.

Blatt has also been involved with Oakland County and the City of Detroit to implement the Waterford Michigan Works! Career Center and a Detroit at Work career center at Durfee Innovation Society.

“For the past 11 years, I have had the honor to work with an amazing team who have made a tremendous impact on the people of our community. During this time, I have grown professionally with the guidance of our board and my mentor, current CEO Leah Rosenbaum, who is an outstanding leader,” Blatt said in a statement. “I am honored to take on the role of President and CEO of an organization which inspires hope when it is needed most.”

Read more: JVS to be Key Player at Durfee Innovation Society