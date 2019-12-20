Three Michigan residents participated in the FIDF annual Israel Bike Mission alongside wounded Israeli combat veterans.

Featured photo courtesy of Gilad Kavalerchik

Three Michigan residents participated in the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) fifth annual Israel Bike Mission, an intense six-day bicycle ride through Israel, from Nov. 2-8.

Local riders were Sandy Rosen of Bloomfield, Sam Rozenberg of West Bloomfield and Rabbi Alon Tolwin of Southfield.

The Michigan-ders joined a group of more than 50 North American FIDF supporters on the cross-country ride. A group of wounded Israeli combat veterans who have benefited from FIDF rehabilitative programs and prosthetic devices, including Israeli cycling champion Roy Goldstein, accompanied the riders.

Beginning in the southernmost city of Eilat, the riders headed north, cycled through the Mitzpe Ramon crater in the Negev Desert, then embarked on a second phase from Mount Carmel in the north to Caesarea, finally ending in Tel Aviv.

The ride allowed the participants, all avid cyclists, to show solidarity with and support for the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) while visiting unique military sites, including the Golani Training Base and the Tel-Nof Air Force Base, meeting with soldiers along the way, and learning about the historical and geographical background of Israel and its borders.

Activities for non-cyclists who participated in the trip were available as well.

“This was my fourth year participating in the FIDF cycling event. Each year, I look forward to this trip as I anticipate connecting with friends who share my passion for Judaism, our land and our people,” Tolwin said. “IDF soldiers are included in what we care about because they are our emissaries in protecting all that we are passionate about. Without them, all Jews would be much more vulnerable than we are now.”

The 2020 FIDF Israel Ride Mission will take place Nov. 7-13. For information, contact m ]1`q