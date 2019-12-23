Annabel Cohen’s festive appetizers allow guests to experience a variety in flavors. Try out these recipes at your next party!

Appetizers are better than food. They’re often savory little bites served before the meal; but for many people (like me!), appetizers are the main meal. Maybe it’s because they’re so varied in flavor, texture and ethnicity.

With the holiday season in full swing, we find ourselves inviting (or invited) and looking for ways to add festive foods to the festivities.

Dips are easy, so they’re a popular choice, and anything on a stick or skewer is popular, so I’ve included some of my favorites here.

So, if requested to bring something to nibble on or making your own to feed a crowd, choose one of these tempters below. Guests will literally eat them up.

OLIVE OIL, LEMON, GARLIC AND ZA’ATAR KEBABS WITH HERBED DRIZZLE

Za’atar is a blend of herbs and spices with sesame seeds you can find at Arabic markets. It often includes dried herbs such as oregano, thyme, sumac and marjoram.

Ingredients:

12/3 pounds boneless and skinless chicken breasts (or thighs)

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

3 Tbsp. za’atar

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil (or any other good quality oil)

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. grained Dijon mustard

Drizzle:

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

2 tsp. minced garlic

1½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. Black pepper

Pinch of red pepper flakes,

or to taste

Directions:

Cut the chicken into cubes (3/4-inch is a good size). Transfer the chicken to a large bowl.

Add all the marinade ingredients and toss the chicken to coat well. Cover and chill at this point for up to a day ahead.

Thread the cubes on skewers.

Chill until ready to cook. Just before cooking, preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment or foil and arrange the kebabs on the baking sheet. Drizzle any remaining marinade over the raw kebabs.

Combine the “drizzle” ingredients in a small bowl and stir well.

Cook for 8-12 minutes, until just cooked through. Do not overcook! Add the drizzle and serve. Makes 16 appetizer kebabs.

Baked Brie with Marmalade and Pecans

I had a version of this at a party recently and it was the hit of the night. Note: you can eat the white rind of the cheese, so don’t cut it away.

Ingredients:

1 kilo round Brie cheese (2.25 pounds) (If you can’t find the large-sized brie, use smaller, but I prefer those at least 15 ounces.)

1½ cups (12 ounces) orange marmalade

2 cups pecans, chopped or halves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place the round of cheese in a shallow ovenproof serving dish or pie plate (the brie is served in this dish, so choose an attractive dish).

Spread marmalade on top of cheese. Sprinkle with pecans.

Bake about 15-20 minutes for smaller round, about 20-30 minutes for larger round.

Serve hot with gourmet crackers or sliced baguette rounds. Makes 15-25 servings.

Apple and Apricot Turkey Meatballs

These are gluten-free.

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. chopped onions

3 Tbsp. celery

1 cup finely chopped Granny Smith apples (peeled or unpeeled)

1½ lbs. ground, lean turkey breast

½ tsp. hot pepper sauce (such of Tabasco)

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup chopped parsley

1.5 Tbsp. peach or apricot preserves

2 Tbsp. golden raisins

1½ tsp. kosher salt, or to taste

½ tsp. fresh ground pepper or to taste

Garnish:

½ cup Dijon mustard mixed with 1 cup melted apricot preserves

Directions:

Add olive oil to a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Saute the onions, celery and green apples until tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.

Combine the sautéed ingredients to the turkey and add remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix well (I use my hands). Chill the mixture for one hour.

Form the mixture into 1½-inch balls and arrange in a baking dish or a rimmed sheet pan. Chill until ready to cook.

Preheat oven to 350° and bake the meatballs for 12-15 minutes, until just cooked through. Do not overcook.

I like to serve with a thin skewer (at least 6 inches) inserted into the top of each meatball so they are easy to grab. If you’d rather, serve warm with toothpicks, with Dijon apricot sauce on the side.

Makes about 2-3 dozen meatballs (depending on the size).

Dressed-Up White Bean Hummus

Ingredients for the Hummus:

1 (15-ounce) can canellini or great northern beans (rinsed and drained)

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)

¼ cup tahini (sesame paste), available at well-stocked supermarkets

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2-4 peeled garlic cloves (to taste)

½ tsp. ground cumin

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Ingredients for the Toppings:

½ cup minced red onion

1 red, orange or yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 cup fresh diced tomatoes

1 cup pitted kalamata olives

1 Tbsp. drained capers

½ tsp. sumac, available at well-stocked supermarkets

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup pine nuts, lightly toasted

Directions:

Combine all hummus ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth.

Adjust salt to taste.

Spread the hummus on a serving platter. Sprinkle the toppings over the hummus and drizzle with olive oil.

Serve with fresh pita wedges and fresh raw vegetables. Makes 8-10 servings.

Mustard Pecan and Crumb-Coated Baby Lamp Chops

The trick to this recipe is to cook the lamb a bit first and then finish the cooking just before serving.

Ingredients:

2 8-rib racks of lamb (about 3 pounds), bones and meat trimed of most of the fat

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

½ cup finely chopped pecans

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Arrange the racks, bone side up, on a baking sheet and roast for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool until ready to serve (this may be done up to a day ahead).

Before cooking to serve, spread the meaty portions of the rack of lamb with mustard. Combine the breadcrumb and nuts and press the mixture over the mustard.

Arrange the lamb as before and roast for 20 minutes, or until a meat thermometer registers 130ºF to 140ºF.

Let the rack stand for a few minutes before slicing into individual chops and serving, drizzled with the balsamic vinegar.

Makes 16 appetizer chops.

All recipes ©Annabel Cohen 2019 annabelonthemenu@gmail.com.