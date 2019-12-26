Metro Detroit Youth Clubs at the Durfee Innovation Society hosted a dedication luncheon where attendees listened to a panel discussion with Carl Levin, Sander Levin and Jim Comer.

Photos courtesy of Erin Kirkland

More than 200 guests (including dozens of Durfee Intermediate School alums) attended a dedication luncheon Nov. 7 for Metro Detroit Youth Clubs at the Durfee Innovation Society in Detroit. The nonprofit’s newest club was officially named the Levin-Comer Club in honor of U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, U.S. Congressman Sander Levin, both retired, and Detroit businessman and philanthropist Jim Comer.

Event partners included the Detroit Jewish News, CKC Agency and Star Trax Valet.