Danny Raskin looks back on the 2019 Detroit restaurant scene.

Wonderful knives and forks glimmer again in the restaurant world for many as we soon enter 2020 after another welcome list of successful dining endeavors in 2019 … And, again, offer fervent wishes for their continuance of this and many more in the new year.

JANUARY … No better way to begin a new year than with good health as local heart doctor and author Dr. Joel Kahn goes into the fourth year of his GreenSpace Café in Ferndale … Sunday brunch begins at new Station Square in Troy … Siegel’s Deli, Commerce Township, wins WDIV-TV Best Sandwich in Metro Detroit contest … Rick Therrien becomes sole owner of Pickles & Rye, West Bloomfield, with semi-retirement of partner Linda Collins … Immigrant success story by Sunny Palaj at his Alfoccino in Auburn Hills … Village Palace in Orchard Village also becomes a more seafood restaurant … La Dolce Vita retains its image as a hidden dining gem in Detroit.

FEBRUARY … Renovations by the new Grand Tavern in Rochester bring big wows at the former Chili’s locale … Chris Feasel, general manager at Stage Deli, West Bloomfield, and Courtney Hill, now dining room manager and server at Pickles & Rye Deli, West Bloomfield, are taken as twins … George and Crissy Kutlenios celebrate the fire their Holly Hotel had 105 years ago … Joe Vicari opens his newest Andiamo Italia in Fenton … New Parthenon is closed in Greektown Detroit and site bought by Jim Papas … Jersey Bagel makes its appearance in West Bloomfield … Buddy’s Pizza takes on a new investment partner … Lobster Cantonese is lauded again at Shangri-La in West Bloomfield.

MARCH … More single Sunday brunch dates are made now also with Saturday additions like 5th Tavern, Bloomfield Hills … and sister operation of Station Square in Troy to follow … Matt Prentice slated to be back again in Clarkston at Three Cats … Former Maria’s in West Bloomfield opens again but with new name of Nonna Maria’s … Diamond Jim Brady’s Bistro in Novi, lauded again with having two executive chefs, Mary Brady and Sharon Juergens … Uptown Parthenon, West Bloomfield, celebrates 20th anniversary.

APRIL … Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green observes ninth anniversary with addition of owner Mark Larkin’s sons Ari and Michael … More than 30 years ago, talk of opening a delicatessen in Ann Arbor is recalled as Zingerman’s by Ari Weinzweig and Paul Saginaw achieves even more national note … Owner Mike Chalhoub is his own executive chef of Lebanese dishes while enjoying family operation at Southfield’s Grape Leaves …Vera Rizer, general manager of Big Rock Chophouse, Birmingham, is named to Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce … Bistro 82, Royal Oak, celebrates its fifth anniversary … Outdoor dining makes bigger noises of success.

MAY … Empire Kitchen and Cocktails opens in Detroit … Peter Ginopolis to open Ginopolis Smokehouse in Brighton … Second anniversary of second Joe Muer’s Seafood opening in Bloomfield Hills … Bacco, Southfield, rated among best Italian restaurants on 17th anniversary … Grand Circus Diner is opened on ground floor of Detroit’s Broderick Tower.

JUNE … Three-year-old Red Dunn Kitchen, Detroit, also has movie house in back for its dining customers during summer months … Elegant Cuisine, Detroit, fetes 19th birthday serving French-American food … Stage Deli, West Bloomfield, brings back meat loaf sandwich memories on challah or lettuce … Siegel’s Deli, Commerce Township, by new ownership, has second anniversary with delivery service … Excitement with news that two highly regarded executive chefs to open and run elegant new Pernoi coming in Birmingham … Pepino’s in Sylvan Lake adds a third no-charge appetizer of calamari.

JULY … Andiamo West, Bloomfield Township, celebrates its 27th anniversary … Elie’s Mediterranean Grill/Bar, Birmingham, shows off its “Impossible” selection of American and Middle Eastern favorites … Eddy’s Coney Island, Commerce Township, becomes BLD Coney Island of breakfast, lunch and dinner choices … Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor finally opens after two-year construction … Bella Piatti, Birmingham, opens another Wahlburger with movie star Mark Wahlberg … Ginopolis Restaurant, Farmington Hills, sets date to close end of July … Big Rock Chophouse, Birmingham, acclaimed among Michigan’s finest.

AUGUST … Joe Vicari Restaurant Group’s Brownies On The Lake, St. Clair Shores, honors its ninth anniversary … Adachi Restaurant opens in Birmingham with Japanese-inspired cuisine, including steaks, lobsters, etc. … Closing of Ginopolis Restaurant, Farmington Hills, moved to August … Moe’s On 10, Novi, celebrates and shows off his family restaurant with another anniversary of Moe serving his own chicken noodle soup … Every other week complete steak dinner featured at Sposita’s, West Bloomfield.

SEPTEMBER … Two brothers from Detroit have fourth anniversary of their Ermanos Craft Beer & Wine Bar restaurant in Tucson, Ariz. … American Coney Island, Detroit, a hugely honored pride …Mario’s on Second Blvd., Detroit, features special menus on 71st anniversary … Bistro Le Bliss, West Bloomfield, enjoys first anniversary … C.A.Y.A.(Come As You Are) Smokehouse Grill, Wolverine Lake, features dishes smoked 10-14 hours to ensure proper tenderness … Whitney, Detroit, has second year of successful 10-day Cityfest event of dining and dancing with proceeds to charity.

OCTOBER … Cantoro Troy, Big Beaver, open just a year in Troy but only as a restaurant, no attached market like Plymouth, and closed before it reached a second anniversary … Late Morris Fenkell is honored with new The Morrie eating spot in Birmingham … Zoup!, Southfield, etc., welcomes coming of bad weather with another large selection of hot soups to carry out … Samy Eid opens fourth year of Forest Grill, Birmingham, for fine dining of Mediterranean, etc., dishes in dividing time with Phoenicia by parents and him … Two female executive chefs, owner Mary Brady and managing partner Sharon Juergens, open another highly successful year at their Diamond Jim Brady’s Bistro, Novi.

NOVEMBER … Name of Station Square is changed to Grand Tavern Troy … A sister restaurant, Grand Tavern, is now Grand Tavern Rochester Hills … Much awaited Pernoi, by two male executive chefs, Luciano DelSignor and Takashi Yagihashi, is acclaimed in Birmingham among top dining adventures … Diamond Steak and Seafood, Royal Oak, adds more seafood …Detroit Wings one of very few places serving huge selection only of chicken wings carry-outs at five local locations … Johnny’s Italian Steak House, Farmington Hills and Livonia, brings many choices of steaks on menu.

DECEMBER … Nonna Maria’s Italian Restaurant, West Bloomfield, is a big success, opened by John Gallagher, nephew of original Maria’s, and former owner of Little Italy in Novi … Smith & Co., Detroit, is noted for its simple dining and small plates … Matt Prentice opens Three Cats, Clarkston, in his first venture after five years away from the dining scene.

Our very utmost of best wishes to everyone … our wonderful and loyal readers for a healthy … happy … and ultra-joyous … New Year!

