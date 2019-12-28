With 2020 approaching, how will you grow and adapt to change in the coming year?

It’s hard to believe that 2019 is coming to an end and we are about to transition to a new year.

This is a great time to reflect on transitions. It seems as though 2019 was a year of change and challenge for many. Change is uncomfortable, even if labeled as positive. We all struggle to some degree with adaptation to new ideas, new views, new circumstances, growth and the need for the recognizable.

I have always thought change was opportunity — to grow and to just move to the right or left of a situation with no judgment.

But how to we deal with change?

1. In most cases (not all), resistance is futile. In other words, we are better off understanding that change is coming and consider how we can utilize it for our benefit.

2. We can view change as an opportunity. Change is usually the catalyst for growth — personal growth, emotional growth, professional growth, spiritual growth, etc. Notice where the change lies for you, and then ask yourself the following:

Am I resisting change, and why?

How can I use this change to my benefit?

Recognize that change can be painful, and consider ways to engage self care through this period

Is there anything I can do to be proactive about this change?

Once you consider these, try these tactics to further embrace change:

Using the “helicopter technique,” take your personal views out of the equation by helicoptering out of your view to the bigger picture: Zoom out like you would while on Google Maps, and assess the situation from an expansive overview. Take out personal view and judgement and be the observer from above. The emotional self is very micro, so try looking at the situation from this macro stance.

Use the “a friend” approach: If my friend or someone else came up to me and discussed the change and asked for my advice, what advice would I give them?

Consider viewing 2020 as a year of “vision and insight,” and a time to move forward into a year of new beginnings. Make goals for the coming year involving something you can look forward to, something that allows for personal growth and something you can release.

In this light I say to all my readers, this is my year of growth and change. 2019 brought about opportunity to support people in the community, embrace an amazing place to relocate my practice that supports outdoor activities in therapy, meet some of my own personal challenges head on, and grow as a writer, author and person.

I want to thank you all for your support and loyalty as my readers. In light of some new endeavors, I will no longer be submitting articles for the JN on a regular basis, but will always feel connected. I enjoyed my time with this publication and support my community moving forward.

Wishing you all a happy and healthy, prosperous New Year.

To continue following Lori Gordon-Michaeli, visit her website where you can find her published work and an upcoming blog this January.

Read more: Coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)