Wow, it’s 2020. Say it out loud. Doesn’t it sound like a year that is still decades away? 2020 has a nice ring to it as a year. A year I think, for literary purposes, George Orwell would have considered as the title for a sequel to his legendary dark novel 1984. I skipped reading 1984 when I found out it wasn’t about the Tigers’ World Series Championship.

Wikipedia, my source for unsubstantiated facts when I’m in a hurry, describes 1984 as a story that “takes place in an imagined future when much of the world has fallen victim to perpetual war, omnipresent government surveillance, historical negationisms and propaganda.” Ha, ha, ha. What a wild imagination Orwell had. That could never happen.

As 2019 came to a close, were you on the receiving end of any of those delightful year-end family newsletters from someone? You know, the ones that are usually five pages long, 8-point type, single-spaced that summarize down to every last detail what transpired in each and every family member’s life over the past year?

I let another year go by without preparing a newsletter. It’s just as well because, to be perfectly honest, the ones I usually receive describe families leading much more exciting lives than me.

Don’t get me wrong, my family has proudly had their fair share of accomplishments over the last year; it’s my day-to-day life that isn’t compelling. So, until I go skydiving, zip-lining over the Grand Canyon, complete a half-marathon (make that a 3K) or take a photo of a charging rhinoceros while on safari, I’m refraining from sharing details of my boring existence in a newsletter. I have these columns to do that.

2020 is a big year for me. On Feb. 1, I will officially be on (drum roll) Medicare! Yep, I’m turning 65, which when I say it out loud sounds like it’s still decades away! What happened to husky little Alan Joel Muskovitz, the youngest child of Florence and Dave, once lovingly referred to as the “baby” of the family? Was it really that long ago that I was in diapers? How much longer will it be before I’m back in them? I’m old enough now that even my hindsight isn’t 20/20.

Let’ see, what else is worth looking forward to in 2020? Oh, this is exciting. Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO for its 10th season on Jan. 19. We had to wait six years for Curb to return for a ninth season in 2017, so the wait this time has been more palatable. You can see the trailer for the upcoming season online and it looks, as Larry David would say, “pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.” Every bit as cringeworthy as seasons past.

On the sports front, I hope the rumors about the Lions 2020 TV schedule are true.

My sources tell me the NFL will finally give in to Detroit fans’ demands and agree to blackout both home and away games this year.

And last but certainly not least, there’s, of course, a monumental decision facing us Americans in 2020. And when the dust settles and the field finally gets whittled down to the final two, you’ll be proud to say you made a difference in picking the winner of season 18 of American Idol. It all begins on Feb. 16! Still no word yet on whether Russian viewers will be permitted to vote.

Wishing you and yours a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good New Year!

