Members of the Metro Detroit Black and Jewish communities celebrated the holidays together at the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity’s annual holiday party.

On a cold night in December, 170 members of the Metropolitan Detroit Black and Jewish communities joined to celebrate the spirit of the season at the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity’s annual holiday party. The Coalition is an initiative of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC and Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity.

Taking place at The Madison in Detroit, a highlight of the evening was a holiday-themed sing-along with Detroit Sings, a drop-in singing group, led by Hazzan Daniel Gross.

Congressman Andy Levin and Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence were both in attendance.

Attendees join in the sing-along.
Randi and Stuart Sakwa with Rabbi Marla Hornsten, Coalition co-chair
Coalition Co-Chairs Rev. Deedee Coleman and Rabbi Marla Hornsten address attendees.

