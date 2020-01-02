Dr. Joel Kahn’s GreenSpace Café offers plant-based delights that are both tasty and healthy.

Photos courtesy of GreenSpace Cafe

Good health … one of our greatest life assets, leads off everyone’s wish for the New Year … is also emphasized by prominent local heart doctor and author Dr. Joel Kahn and his GreenSpace Café … that goes into its fifth year on West Nine Mile Road, Ferndale.

The importance of having an esteemed doctor owning a health-happy full-service restaurant is no small measure … The priceless ability to provide dining counsel on the intake of elegant plant gourmet food, as is handled by GreenSpace Café, is a huge asset.

When family members are fully trained and involved in the important selections at the eatery operation, it is even better … It’s a tremendous asset that Dr. Kahn has his wife, Karen, and son, Daniel, on hand for assistance … Karen is at GreenSpace Café at least three times a week to render her talents and handles all special events … Daniel is well versed in plant food along with being there daily … Dr. Kahn is at the Café five days a week, assisting wherever and whenever needed.

No other restaurant owned in the United States by a heart doctor is as noted … Dr. Kahn’s overseeing of most aspects is immeasurable.

GreenSpace Café does no frying, the use of salt or sugar is carefully monitored … and among official recognitions, it also has kosher certification.

The menu features a fine selection of healthy plant-based foods … like its best seller, the accredited Beyond Burger, sold worldwide, which Dr. Kahn says is the No. 1 selling grocery store burger … Also big sellers are the Black Bean Burgers made in-house at GreenSpace Café.

Seating is available for 125 plus a bar with 16 stools … The full menus are available for lunch, Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

GreenSpace Café, under the ownership and strict guidance of noted heart specialist Dr. Joel Kahn and his family, indeed is a superb factor for healthful living.

NEW OPENING this year in Las Vegas by former Detroiter brothers Derek and Greg Stevens, is Circa Resort & Casino, which will again be filled with Detroit flavors … Their present D Hotel & Casino in Vegas already has an Andiamo and American Coney Island.

MAIL DEPT.… From Janice Elbine … “Does Kate Upton eat only Japanese food in Houston?”

(Hardly. The super model and hubby, baseball pitcher Justin Verlander, love their sushi and sashimi … but also goodies like those burgers, etc., at Nancy’s Hustle Restaurant.)

OLDIE BUT GOODIE… Joe sees a tailor shop named Cohen and O’Reilly and goes in and tells the typical little Jewish tailor how impressed he is that the Irish and Jews, often at each other’s throats in the little town, have come together like this.

The little Jewish man seems unmoved. “You’re surprised?” he asks. “Well, here’s another surprise for you. I’m O’Reilly!”

CONGRATS… To Carla Schwartz on her birthday … To Irving Lichterman on his birthday … To Herman Kasoff on his 95th birthday.

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.