The results are in! It was a tight race, but our readers weighed in on their favorite latke topping(s). Here are the rankings:

#1 Sour Cream: 59%

#2 Applesauce: 31%

#3 Plain: 7%

#4 Other: 3%

Thanks to all who participated, and we hope you had a joyous, festive Chanukah!