Temple Kol Ami cantorial soloist Sean Samitt faked his own stabbing to get out of his contract. Today, he appeared in court for a probable cause hearing.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, The Free Press reported that 26-year-old cantorial soloist, Sean Samitt, falsely reported being stabbed in the parking lot at Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield by a man who insulted him for being Jewish. Samitt reported the assault on Dec. 15.

Detectives on the scene searched Temple Kol Ami and did not find any evidence in the parking lot, but discovered bloody tissues in Samitt’s office and in the men’s bathroom. There was also a knife with blood on it found in the kitchen area. Surveillance footage from a nearby camera also did not display signs of an attack.

Samitt later shared that he “lost consciousness and accidentally stabbed himself while he was washing dishes at the synagogue.” He said he fabricated the stabbing due to being teased at work for a medical condition.

Officers examined Samitt’s Apple Watch health data and found he did not lose consciousness. Samitt then admitted to the lie and told police he intended to stab himself because of a desire to get out of his contract with Temple Kol Ami.

Once Samitt admitted to fabricating the story, West Bloomfield police reported the incident to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Dec. 20, Samitt was arrested and charged with one count of falsely reporting a felony. He was arraigned the same day at 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills appeared in court today for a probable cause hearing.

“When we learned there was an alleged crime of violence connected to a possible hate crime, it was a source of immediate and urgent concern to our department,” said West Bloomfield Police Chief Michael Patton. “We called off-duty detectives and brought in a lot of resources, including tracking dogs. Relatively soon into the investigation, it became clear there were a number of inconsistencies.

“We already have an elevated concern about these things,” Patton said. “For someone to fabricate this kind of incident wastes our resources and puts a bad light on the community. Hate crimes are truly occurring in this country; doing something like this doesn’t help anyone.”

According to information found in JN stories on the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, Samitt came to Temple Kol Ami in August of 2018 as cantorial soloist and also works as the school’s music teacher. He resigned Dec. 16, a Kol Ami spokesperson confirmed.

“Sean resigned for personal health reasons,” the spokesperson said. “We wish him well in the future. Sean’s musical talents were appreciated during his time here, and we’re very sad for him that he faces these challenges.”

Other online sources showed that Samitt relocated from Arizona, where he was the musical director at Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley. He is originally from New York and attended Arizona State University, where he assisted in leading services at the Hillel.

Samitt will return to court Jan. 14 for a preliminary examination in front of 48th District Court Judge Diane D’Agostini. If convicted, he could face up to four years imprisonment.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.