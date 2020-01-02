The 2020 Golden Globe awards will air on NBC on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m and features a handful of talented Jewish nominees.

1. Acting

Lead actor, drama film: Joaquin Phoenix, 45, Joker; lead actress, drama film: Scarlett Johansson, 35, Marriage Story; Lead actress, comedy film: Beanie Feldstein, 26, Booksmart; lead actor, TV comedy series: Michael Douglas, 75, The Kominsky Method, and Ben Platt, 26, The Politician, and Paul Rudd, 50, Living with Yourself; lead actress, comedy series: Natasha Lyonne, 40, Russian Doll; lead actress: mini-series/TV movie: Joey King, 20, The Act; lead actor, TV mini-series/movie: Sacha Baron Cohen, 48, The Spy (he played Israeli Mossad agent Eli Cohen); supporting actor, TV series/mini-series/TV film: Alan Arkin, 85, The Kominsky Method and Henry Winkler, 74, Barry; supporting actress, TV series/mini-series/TV film: Patricia Arquette, 51, The Act.

FYI: Phoenix and Johansson are both children of Jewish mothers. Both identify as Jewish although they are virtually secular. Arquette’s mother, too, was Jewish. The actress is secular and doesn’t identify with any faith.

2. Directing/Writing/Music

Director, film (any genre): Sam Mendes, 54, 1917 and Todd Phillips, 49, Joker; screenplay, film: Noah Baumbach, 50, Marriage Story; original film score: Randy Newman, 76, Marriage Story (note: Randy’s first cousin, Thomas Newman, who was raised in his mother’s Christian faith, is also nominated for best score.)

3. Best Film Awards

The best film and best TV awards are given to the principal producers. My practice is to note if a “best” nominee has a Jewish director or writer. They are usually nominated producers, too. Best drama film: 1917, Sam Mendes (directed/wrote/produced) and Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach (directed/wrote/produced) and Todd Phillips (directed/co-wrote/produced). Joker co-writer is Steve Silver, 60ish; best animated film, The Lion King, Jon Favreau, 54, (director/producer) with Jeff Nathanson, 54, (Lion King screenplay). Best comedy/musical film: Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi, 44 (directed/wrote).

Special notes: Baumbach’s father is Jewish and he identifies as Jewish. My inclusion of Waititi is unusual. All the other nominees listed here have at least one Jewish parent and all were raised Jewish or secular. In common terms, Waititi is one-eighth Jewish (his maternal great-grandfather). However, both he and his mother (whose maiden name is Cohen) identify as Jewish and Jojo Rabbit is an anti-Nazi film. What really moved me was a Tweet he sent just before Jojo opened. Waititi plays Hitler in his film. He tweeted: “What better way to insult Hitler than having him portrayed by a Polynesian Jew?”

In light of rising anti-Semitism, if someone of influence strongly allies himself with the Jewish people and has some claim to being Jewish — maybe he should be “included” and, at the very least, mentioned in an article like this.

4. Best TV Awards: (except mini-series)

Best TV drama series: The Crown, Peter Morgan, 56, (created series/produced/wrote); best comedy/musical TV series: The Kominsky Method, Chuck Lorre, 67, (writer/producer,series creator) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino, 54, (series creator/writer/producer) and The Politician, Brad Falchuk, 54, (series co-creator/producer). Note: Morgan’s German Jewish father fled to England. His mother wasn’t Jewish. Morgan is secular.

5. Best TV Miniseries

All five nominated series have a Jewish connection. Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, 48, (series creator/writer/producer); Fosse/Verdon, Steven Levenson, 35, (co-created/co-wrote); Unbelievable, Ayelet Waldman, 54, and Michael Chabon, 56, (this wife-husband team co-produced and co-wrote); Catch-22, Grant Heslov, 56, (co-producer/co-director); Loudest Voice in the Room, Gabriel Sherman, 40, (produced series, wrote some episodes). Note: Sherman wrote the book his series was based upon and Catch 22 is based on a novel by the late Joseph Heller.