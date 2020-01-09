Daryl Ziegelman found his niche in the field of software development and distribution which led him to become the chief technology officer at Central Data.

Featured photo courtesy of Jerry Zolynsky

Daryl Ziegelman, chief technology officer (CTO) at Central Data in Farmington Hills, has worked in the field of software development and distribution since its infancy.

Ziegelman grew up in Farmington Hills and harbored an interest in computers since childhood. He recalls receiving an Apple II computer for his bar mitzvah, one of the first on the market, which helped ignite his passion for computers and software.

After attending Farmington schools and later Cranbrook, Daryl went to the University of Redlands, a small college on the West Coast, but, in time, he found that he missed the Midwest, longing for something “different” from what he could find in California. He returned home, where he reconnected with his former friend Cindy, the woman who would later become his wife.

They were married at Temple Kol Ami in 1996 and had their children attend Adat Shalom preschool before eventually joining Temple Shir Shalom. They sing in the choir at Temple Shir Shalom, and the two look forward to going to Israel in 2021 once their kids have all graduated high school.

After returning home from California, Ziegelman worked as an information technology manager at a wholesale distributor of office supplies. He found new software to replace an old crashing system — and then went to work for the company that distributed the software.

Ziegelman worked in the distribution marketplace for a few years and owned various consulting companies before he found Central Data to be a great fit. He began in sales and worked his way through various roles before becoming Central Data’s CTO in 2018.

Central Data sells distribution and inventory management software to wholesale distributors.

It is a full-service provider, helping companies with both training and long term-implementation of software like Cloudsuite Distribution, designed to help businesses run more of their own product distribution services through “the cloud” rather than traditional hardware.

Ziegelman has called the cloud “a wonderful thing” and credits Central Data’s work with the cloud for driving much of its recent success. The company expanded from 17 people to nearly 45 since he joined.

Ziegelman is also involved with the nonprofit community theater Stagecrafters in Royal Oak. “My mother saw an article that said that they were doing West Side Story at the JCC,” Ziegelman recalls. This propelled him to explore acting and various theaters in the area.

He “ultimately found a home” at Stagecrafters, where he serves on the board and is co-chair of the planning committee.