The English and modern Hebrew translation of the William Davidson Talmud is now available on Sefaria, the largest free library of Jewish texts.

The William Davidson Talmud on Sefaria now includes the complete English and modern Hebrew translations from Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz. To date, more than 800,000 people around the globe have spent 26 million minutes (or more than 49 years) learning Talmud on Sefaria — the world’s largest free and open source digital library of Jewish texts.

With the start of the 14th Daf Yomi cycle that began Jan. 5 (with people learning a page of Talmud a day for 7.5 years), individuals can access the William Davidson Talmud, including interlinked commentaries and connections to Torah, Midrash, Halakhah and an ever-growing library of Jewish texts on Sefaria.

Users can easily learn a page of Talmud a day on-the-go with Sefaria’s mobile apps for iOS and Android or from their desktop. Calendar links make it easy to stay on track.

Participants can access a built-in Jastrow dictionary, take notes without leaving the page while on the desktop and more.

The Steinsaltz translations were made available with a Creative Commons non-commercial license, making them free for use and re-use — even beyond Sefaria — through the generous support of the William Davidson Foundation.

“My father dedicated his life to Jewish peoplehood,” Ethan Davidson said. “A big part of his vision was ensuring that our treasures were open and accessible to all Jews. This is why he got involved with the Davidson Archaeological Park at the Western Wall. And this is why we at the William Davidson Foundation felt that attaching his name to the world’s first free and open access translation of the complete Talmud was in keeping with his commitment.

“We are honored to be associated with Rabbi Steinsaltz, a giant of this generation. We further felt that the entrepreneurial approach of Sefaria was something my father would have strongly resonated with.”

Written in Aramaic, the Talmud — consisting of 37 tractates covering 2,700 pages — includes Jewish law, ethics, philosophy, history and legend. Studied by religious and nonreligious Jews alike, the Talmud is the essential text of Jewish culture, peoplehood and religion.

Yet, for centuries, the Talmud has remained largely inaccessible to all but trained scholars. The William Davidson Talmud — a free digital edition, with parallel English and modern Hebrew translations, interlinked with every major commentary — opens this seminal work of the Jewish people to the world.

In 1965, Steinsaltz began his effort to democratize access to the Talmud. Read more about learning Daf Yomi on Sefaria.