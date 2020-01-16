Check out these volunteer and educational initiatives happening for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Detroit.

1. Temple Shir Shalom’s Tikkun Olam-a-Thon

Sunday January 19, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3999 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township

Temple Shir Shalom is hosting a “Tikkun Olam-a-Thon” to celebrate and remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Volunteers will have the opportunity to be involved with 16 different activities at the Temple and five others taking place off-site. Activities are led by Yad Ezra, Repair the World in Detroit, Ronald McDonald House, Heart to Heart, National Council of Jewish Women and more!

2. Rabbi Capers Funnye in Detroit

Sunday, January 19

Rabbi Capers Funnye is a dynamic speaker and the first African American member of the Chicago Board of Rabbis. He will start the day at 9 a.m. praying inside Congregation Beth Shalom followed by a breakfast where he will speak. At 11 a.m., Funnye will sit down for an interview with Rabbi Aaron Starr for brunch at Congregation Shaarey Zedek. At 3 p.m., the rabbi will be the keynote speaker at the annual MLK program for the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity at Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. All events are free.

Detroit Institute of Arts’ Screening of ‘King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis’

Monday, January 20, 1 p.m.

5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Head down to the Detroit Institute of Arts for the showing of King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis. The Oscar-nominated documentary features rare footage of Dr. King’s speeches, arrests and protests and shows the rise of Dr. King’s leadership in the Civil Rights movement. Admission is free.

3. Detroit Jews for Justice and Repair the World’s Painting with a Purpose

Sunday, January 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

2701 Bagley Street, Detroit

Join Detroit Jews for Justice and Repair the World for a creative event to help get ready for the Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. March! Guests will be creating signs and posters while learning about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Snacks and painting supplies will be provided but they are asking you to bring your own cardboard and poster board.

4. MLK Family Service at Brilliant Detroit

Sunday, January 19, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

5675 Larkins Street, Detroit

Join Brilliant Detroit in a family-fun event creating bookmarks and book-bags! Please wear clothes that can get dirty and registration is required. Click here to register.

5. Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. March

Monday, January 20, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Head down to Metro Detroit to join other members of the community in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March around Detroit!