Station Square Kitchen transitions name and menu, with Executive Chef Robert Mazola leading the way.

Photography via Grand Tavern Troy Facebook

After purchasing the large former Papa Vino site, it was easy to find a name for the magnificent restaurant and property on Coolidge and Maple in Troy … Being in front of Amtrak’s small Troy Transit Train Station, the large beautiful eatery was originally titled Station Square.

However, this name was short-lived, and the fine restaurant has been renamed Grand Tavern Troy, in accompaniment with its sister dining edifice, Grand Tavern Rochester, in the five-restaurant chain … Both menus are also the same now as well.

Along with this change comes the recent acquisition in August of Executive Chef Robert Mazola to head the Grand Tavern Troy kitchen direct from more than five years at Knollwood Country Club … and, before that, Capitol Grill, where his Italian and American dishes plus many others are now drawing wide acceptance.

New menu features include a 14-ounce gorgonzola ribeye steak, Scottish salmon, sea scallops, black n’ bleu burger, etc., along with numerous standbys.

No other changes … and the Saturday and Sunday brunches are better than ever.

MAIL DEPT. … From Matt Prentice … who returned to the restaurant scene at Three Cats in Clawson, between 14 Mile and Crooks, after five years away from eateries … “I am seeing tons of old faces like Dr. Lenny Hutton and his wife, among many, who were among the first to join me. Favorite foods at Three Cats so far are Seared Salmon on Butternut Squash Risotto with Apple Cider Glace and Mustard Thyme Butter, Chicken with Braised Fennel, Goat Cheese Butter Sauce and Tomato-Basil Salad. Among the most popular seems to be George’s Bank Diver Scallops with Candied Shiitakes and Pea Pods sautéed with Sesame-Almond Sambal.”

THROUGH THE YEARS, many restaurants have been challenged by a lack of good employees … The waiter or waitress who gives poor service or comes to a man and woman and as example might also ask, “What are you guys having?” etc., are true ways for customers not to return … regardless of how good the food might be … Thankfully, former Detroiters like Dennis and Debbie Silber found theirs to be very good at Maria’s Osteria in Boca Raton.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Fellow takes a seat at the delicatessen lunch counter and orders a corned beef sandwich … “Corned beef sandwich is not on the menu, but I can give you a sandwich with corned beef in it, like our Midnight Special,” said the guy.

“What’s a Midnight Special,” asks the man.

“A triple decker with corned beef, tongue, bologna, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle and mayonnaise, on toasted raisin bread,” says the deli gent.

“Could you just put some corned beef between two pieces of rye bread?” asks the customer.

“Sure,” he says. He turns to his sandwich man, sings out, “One Midnight Special. Make it one deck, hold the tongue, bologna, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle and mayonnaise and make the raisin bread untoasted!”

CONGRATS … To Suzie Radner on her birthday … To Udi Kapen on his birthday … To Ed and Suzie Radner on their anniversary.

