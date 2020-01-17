The first Royal Oak public menorah lighting was a huge success on Dec. 29, bringing a crowd of over 500.

Photography by Becca Messner

Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center organized the first public menorah lighting in downtown Royal Oak on Dec. 29. Mushky and Rabbi Moishie Glitsenstein, founders of the center, were joined by more than 500 people.

An ice menorah was lit; there were activities for the children, a fire show, and donuts, latkes, cider and soup were served.

One of the highlights was a “gelt drop” where firefighters from the Royal Oak Fire Department dropped chocolate gelt from the top of a ladder onto children waiting below.

The Royal Oak ceremony is expected to become an annual occasion.