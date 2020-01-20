Dr. Joel Kahn announces closure of his vegan restaurant, GreenSpace Café.

Featured image via GreenSpace Cafe Facebook

After more than four years as a Ferndale mainstay, vegan restaurant GreenSpace Café will close permanently Feb. 1, its owner Dr. Joel Kahn announced on Facebook Jan. 19.

“Issues with our landlord, leases and finances have left no options,” he wrote. “We are deeply grateful to our amazing staff over these years, current and past, and our amazing customers. Alas, the healthy plant food market is still tiny even if vibrant and growing.

“The Kahn Family will remain public advocates for healthy whole-food plant eating. We are committed to GreenSpace & Go, meal plans and meal prep, as vehicles to assist as many as possible to have healthy eating options.

“Thank you again for your love, kindness, patronage and health advocacy. GreenSpace Café gift cards will be honored in the Ferndale location through the end of the month.”

GreenSpace & Go in Royal Oak will remain open.