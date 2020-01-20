FOX Sports Detroit producer Jason Dizik is passionate about the sports media industry and giving back to young, aspiring generations.

Photos courtesy of Jason Dizik

At the age of 34, Jason Dizik of Beverly Hills, Mich. has made a name for himself in the sports media industry. For the third consecutive year, Dizik is the youngest lead game producer in the entire NBA.

Dizik began working for FOX Sports Detroit in the fall of 2008 and has been the lead game producer for the Detroit Pistons for three years. In his role, he manages the telecast of the game each night with the help of his team of producers.

In addition to working with the Pistons, Dizik is also a game producer for the Detroit Tigers during baseball season.

“I’m honored and blessed to be able to do what I love,” Dizik said. “I grew up listening to guys like Greg Kelser and George Blaha and now I get to work with them every night. It’s truly an honor to be trusted to uphold the high level of production that I grew up watching.”

Not only is Dizik the youngest lead producer in the NBA, he has also won six Regional Emmys for his work at FOX Sports Detroit and has been nominated for over a dozen more.

“It really is a true team effort. I may be one of the few people named on the award, but there are 40 people who put the work into the telecast each night to make it happen. It’s much more than just me.”

When Dizik is not working at FOX Sports Detroit, he gives back to the community that helped him to pursue his passion.

He currently sits on three different boards, including the Board of Governors for the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Central Michigan University School of Broadcast and Cinematic Arts Alumni Advisory Board and the Farmington Public Schools TV-10 Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee.

“In high school and college, I was very fortunate to have a lot of people take me under their wing and show me the ropes and give me advice,” Dizik said. “It was important to me to be able to continue to do that and work with students and be an asset for them.”

As an alumnus of Central Michigan University, Dizik and his wife, Emily, are starting a scholarship with a primary focus for students who are interested in sports media. Dizik felt that a scholarship would present the best opportunities for students to focus on taking advantage of the all the activities that the university offers while cutting the cost of classes.

Dizik has been able to find his niche in the sports media industry and is committed to giving back to younger generations who also have big dreams.