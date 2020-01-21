Cantorial soloist Sean Samitt’s preliminary exam is waived, and his lawyer declines to comment on the case.

The case against Sean Samitt, who was arrested last month for falsely reporting he was stabbed in an alleged anti-Semitic incident, was moved to Oakland County Circuit Court following his appearance before 48th District Court Judge Diane D’Agostini on Jan. 14.

Both Samitt’s attorney, Steven I. Moss, and Oakland County Prosecutor Micah Wallace agreed to waive the preliminary exam originally scheduled for that day. Moss declined comment on the case.

On Dec. 15, Samitt told police he had been stabbed by a man in the parking lot of Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield, where he worked as a cantorial soloist and music teacher. He claimed the attacker expressed anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant epithets before stabbing him with a knife.

While investigators found no signs that Samitt had been attacked in the parking lot, they did find bloody tissues and a knife with blood on it inside the synagogue. After police discovered further inconsistencies in Samitt’s story, he admitted he had stabbed himself and fabricated the story about the attack in order to get out of his contract with Temple Kol Ami.

On Dec. 20, he pleaded not guilty and was released on bond, which was paid by his mother. If convicted, Samitt could face prison time of up to four years.