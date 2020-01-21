Rabbi Daniel Horwitz, Founder of The Well, announced Friday that he will be relocating to South Miami, Fla., to become CEO of the Alper JCC Miami. The Well is an innovative outreach organization targeting young Jews in Metro Detroit seeking community-building, education and spirituality.

Horwitz, a native Detroiter, his wife, Miriam, and their three young children will be moving in June.

In a Facebook post Friday, Jan. 17 announcing his new position, Horwitz recounted how he was influenced by Detroit’s JCC — from swimming and violin lessons to his bar mitzvah party to BBYO to playing in the Kenny Goldman League youth basketball and participating in Maccabi games — and said, “The opportunity to join the JCC movement in this leadership capacity is truly special.”

“Our JCC helped shape me, and I’m excited to lead an organization that has the potential to so powerfully shape others,” he wrote.

The Alper JCC has a $7 million annual budget, 75 full-time employees and a 23-acre campus with seven buildings.

Horwitz, his staff and a $500,000 annual budget grew The Well in five years “from concept to powerhouse.” Horwitz thanked many people in his post for support of The Well, especially founding funder Lori Talsky, Rabbi Paul Yedwab and other Temple Israel clergy and staff.

“I’m incredibly proud of our work these past five years and am very excited for The Well to enter its next phase under new leadership so that it can reach even greater heights. Don’t worry — The Well isn’t drying up; it’s plentiful, and people will still draw from it for years to come.”