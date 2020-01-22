The Detroit-area native will expand JN‘s editorial mission and digital offerings.

The Detroit Jewish News has appointed Andrew Lapin as its next Editor, overseeing the editorial direction and digital strategy for the 78-year-old publication that serves metro Detroit’s Jewish community of more than 70,000 members. He is the sixth editor to lead the JN in the publication’s history.

Lapin will spearhead new initiatives for the print weekly JN and website thejewishnews.com, including an expanded pool of paid contributors, a new lineup of JN-branded community events and an increased focus on digital-first content and multimedia projects.

“Andrew will thoughtfully, holistically and purposefully expand and integrate our digital and print offerings and strengthen our relationship with the Jewish and general communities,” said JN Publisher Arthur Horwitz. “He brings fresh eyes, energy, strong interpersonal skills and keen writing and editing capabilities to the position.”

Lapin has spent nearly a decade in the professional journalism and publishing field, including as Publications Manager at the Chicago International Film Festival and Assistant Editor at Current, where he reported on digital innovations in nonprofit media. He is a film critic for NPR and the “Chai Brow” arts and culture columnist for the Jewish magazine Moment, and has freelanced for more than a dozen other outlets including National Geographic, The Atlantic and Forward. A former RIAS Berlin Journalism Fellow and Tent Jewish Creative Writing Fellow, he began his career writing for the Detroit News in high school.

“I’m incredibly excited to return home to the Detroit area and lead this historic publication into its latest and greatest chapter,” Lapin said. “I grew up reading the Jewish News in my hometown of Huntington Woods. It is an immense privilege to be trusted with this indispensable source of news, information and commentary for the local Jewish community, including many of my own friends, family and neighbors. JN serves as an essential gathering place for a vibrant population of American Jews, at a time when our identities are more under threat than they have been in decades. This is important work, and I look forward to bringing it into the next generation.”