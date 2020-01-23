Beans & Cornbread continues to earn accolades as it enters its 23rd year.

Photos via Beans & Cornbread Facebook

Into its 23rd year is one of Michigan’s top soul food restaurants … as acclaimed recently in GQ magazine along with other highly esteemed publications.

And the list of celebrities continually grows as Beans & Cornbread, Sunset Strip, Northwestern Highway, between 12 Mile and Inkster, Southfield, is where so many make regular dining visitations … Laurence Fishburne, Matthew Stafford, Barry Sanders, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Wonder, etc., in a list that would take up a couple of columns … The late Aretha Franklin and many others called it their second home.

Since before it opened in 1997, owner Patrick Coleman always wanted his own soul food restaurant … Year after year, he keeps taking it to another award-winning high standard … from traditional to modern originations in soul food culinary experiences … and a wonderful dining delight… with specialties like tempura shrimp, lobster, fried okra, vegetarian Sloppy Joes with garnished sautéed onions … down-home Southern fried chicken to catfish fillets to baby back ribs to juicy steaks, to salmon croquettes, etc. …

Beans & Cornbread bakes its own cornbread, sweet potato muffins, etc. … including a luscious peach cobbler, among other goodies.

To say that Patrick knows his food is putting it mildly … The one-time former manager and general manager of prestigious restaurants, who also was spokesman at one time for Lawry Seasoned Salt, is noted, too, for his varied ways of soul food cooking and presentations without the high prices that are asked for by many soul food restaurant operations the nation over.

Beans & Cornbread is open seven days for lunch and dinner … Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, noon-10 p.m. … Seating is for around 70 in the dining room and 18 at the bar … Sundays also includes brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Going into its 23rd year certainly tells something about Beans & Cornbread … It is everything a good soul food restaurant should be … and then some … Don’t be frightened by all the cars that may be there … Most of the folks who own them know a good thing when they enjoy the food at Beans & Cornbread.

