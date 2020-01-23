From the DIA to the West Bloomfield JCC, check out our latest roundup of events and entertainment happening this week.

A Bronx Tale

Jan. 24 – Feb. 2 at The Fisher Theatre (3011 W. Grand, Detroit)

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the classic film, this streetwise musical takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s. A young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. One of the creators is Jerry Zaks and tunes were written by Alan Menken. Tuesday-Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 7:30; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets: boxoffice-tickets.com

Holocaust Exhibit

Monday, Jan. 27, 7-9 p.m. at the University of Michigan Dearborn (4901 Evergreen Road, Dearborn)

“The Holocaust Unfolds” on Jan. 27 is a new exhibit showcasing the coverage of WWII by the Detroit Jewish News and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle. It is on display on the second floor of the Mardigian Library at the University of Michigan Dearborn. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served for the opening. RSVP: Dr. Jamie L. Wraight, jwraight@umich.edu.

The Dining Room at St. Dunstan’s Theatre

Jan. 24, 25, 31, and Feb. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 at St. Dunstan’s Theatre (400 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills)

St. Dunstan’s will kick off its 2020 season with this Pulitzer Prize- nominated drama. It is a mosaic of interrelated scenes centered around the heart of the American home. The actors change roles, personalities and ages as they portray a wide variety of characters. This production is directed by Alan Ellias (Farmington Hills) and features six actors, including Pamela Martin (Royal Oak), Ken Overwater (Livonia), Michelle Kecskes (Waterford), Ross Grossman (Farmington Hills), Tania Velinsky (Royal Oak) and Sean Kecskes (Waterford).

St. Dunstan’s will present the play Jan. 24, 25, 31 and Feb. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9. All shows begin at 8 p.m., except for the Sunday performances on the 2nd and 9th, which begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 each for adults and $18 each for students and seniors. To order tickets: StDunstansTheatre.com or call (844) 386-7826.

Dinosaur Tot Shabbat at Shaarey Zedek

Friday, Jan 24, 5:45 p.m. (27375 Bell Rd, Southfield)

Families with children up to age 5 are invited to Cong. Shaarey Zedek for a kid-friendly Shabbat service with the clergy, a “prehistoric” buffet dinner and cool dino activities. Cost: $18 per person for ages 13 and older. No charge for ages 0-12. RSVP to shaareyzedek.org/events/dinosaur-tot-shabbat.

Film Screening at the DIA

Saturday, Jan 25 & 26, 2 p.m. (5200 John R., Detroit)

To Be Or Not To Be (USA/1942—directed by Ernst Lubitsch, 99 min.) stars Jack Benny and Carole Lombard as husband-and-wife actors in Nazi-occupied Warsaw, who become caught up in a deadly spy plot. Lubitsch balances satire, romance, slapstick and wartime reality in a comic high-wire act that has never been equaled. Lombard’s sparkling performance was her last: She died soon after filming while on tour to sell war bonds. Ticket info: 313-833-4005.

Holocaust Remembrance Day Program at the Holocaust Memorial Center

Sunday, Jan. 26, 3-5 p.m. (28123 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills)

Experience a special exhibit opening and International Holocaust Remembrance Day program — Operation Finale: The Capture and Trial of Adolf Eichmann — at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills. Featuring Avner Avraham, curator of Operation Finale and former Mossad agent; Shula Bahat, CEO of Beit Hatfutsot of America; and Patrick Gallagher, president of Gallagher & Associates, producers of the special exhibit. Cost is $10. Light dessert reception to follow. For questions or to register, contact Monisha at 248-536-9616.

Rosh Chodesh

Monday, Jan. 27, 10:00 a.m. at Adat Shalom (29901 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills)

Adat Shalom Sisterhood invites women from the community to welcome the new month of Shevat with a morning study session led by Rabbi Rachel Shere. At Adat Shalom in Farmington Hills. No charge. RSVP to Rochelle.r.lieberman@gmail.com or 248-553-2498.

“Tuesday With Janet”

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 1 p.m. at Shaarey Zedek

Get together with host Janet Pont in the Shaarey Zedek Library. Barbara Heller of the DIA will discuss “A Wedding In India.” Cake and coffee will be served. Info: jpont@shaarey zedek.org.

“The Forgotten Jews of Arab Lands”

Tuesday Jan. 28, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Max M. Fisher Federation Building

Professor Howard Lupovitch will present the story of the Jews in Arab lands forming a major gap in most of the world’s knowledge of the history of the Middle East. Learn about the history and culture of this important segment of World Jewry. Tuition: $55. To register: 248-205-2557.

Census Impact

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. at the JCC of West Bloomfield

Linda Clark, senior partnership specialist of the U.S. Census Bureau, will discuss the impact of the 2020 census. This lecture is sponsored by the Active Life and IRP at the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center and is free. Info: 248-432-5467 or rchessler@jccdet.org.

Thursday Playgroup at Shaarey Zedek

Thursday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Join in on an open play group for children up to age 5 and their favorite adults. Lindsay Mall, alongside clergy, hosts songs, stories, games, crafts, snacks, some special guests and bubble time for our littlest friends. There is no charge to attend, but donations are appreciated.