Five students and two teachers board a plane from Detroit to Israel. In hand, a robotic car that they’ve designed and built from scratch along with an oil pump that was 3D printed in the Genesis Lab at Frankel Jewish Academy. The group arrives at the Technion in Israel – the only group from North America – representing FJA at the International Robotraffic Competition. Hundreds of hours of work and days of competition culminate with a first place win for Frankel Jewish Academy.

Back at home in West Bloomfield, a real-time announcement is made over the school’s loud speaker that the FJA family was victorious. The entire school erupts in cheers and the excitement is palpable. The students and staff are beyond proud of their friends who have represented FJA, Michigan, and the United States so well.

Students at Frankel Jewish Academy (FJA) have access to one of the nation’s best science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs, according to Newsweek magazine. FJA is ranked in the top 1% of schools in Michigan and the top 2% of all high schools in the United States in the report of the 2020 Best STEM Schools. Newsweek partnered with STEM.org to rank America’s Best STEM High Schools. The schools were ranked based on data collected from 2015 to 2019. The research determined which schools provided the best STEM experience for students while also best positioning them for college and beyond.

“This recognition from Newsweek and STEM.org demonstrates the strength of Frankel Jewish Academy’s programs. Our students are learning about robotics, coding, graphic design, and critical thinking in nearly every subject in our school,” said Rabbi Azaryah Cohen, Head of School. “Our work in the Genesis lab, including our win at the Technion in Israel, validated that we are creative and forward-thinking, developing innovative curriculum that benefits our students and our entire community.”

Thirty thousand schools in the United States were evaluated and FJA ranked 514 – which puts it in the top 1% of schools in Michigan, the top 2% of all high schools in the United States, and better than the vast majority of the schools in the Detroit Metro area. FJA is also ranked #3 of all Jewish Schools (that have a high school) in the United States!

As the STEM program continues to evolve with a new Genesis Lab manager and new classes offered this year, FJA has also changed the school start time to 8:30am to better align with teenage sleep cycles. The graduation requirements have been adjusted and a slew of new classes are being offered including Comparative Religion, AP Human Geography, Introduction to Engineering and more. All of these changes give students more choice in their educational journey.

“Students need to be active participants in their education in order to develop relationships with the adults in their lives and become better advocates for themselves,” says Randy Gawel, FJA’s Principal. “Students at FJA feel safe – both physically and emotionally – which allows them to discover who they are and who they want to be.”

As part of their journey, students at FJA explore outside of the classroom, as well. This year’s Freshman class is traveling to Montana in the Spring to spend time on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. The trip will teach them about tribal life, living as an oppressed people, and maintaining traditions and culture – themes that are echoed in Jewish life. More educational excursions are in the works and the future is looking bright for both current and prospective FJA students.

