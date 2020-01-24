Adonis Drey Wilson, accused killer of Stefanie Kroot Steinberg, enters a not guilty plea during today’s arraignment.

On Jan. 15, Adonis Drey Wilson appeared in front of Judge Todd Fox of the 51st District Court for a preliminary exam.

Wilson, 35, is charged with open-murder and second-degree arson in the death of 54-year-old Waterford resident, Stefanie Kroot Steinberg. He is represented by attorney Mitchell Ribitwer.

The Oakland Press reported that during Wilson’s court appearance, his ex-girlfriend testified that Wilson confided in her about stabbing Steinberg in the neck and eye before starting the house on fire.

Captain John Thebus, fire marshal for the Waterford Regional Fire Department, was also called on as a witness during the preliminary exam. He testified that he discovered Steinberg’s body on her dining room floor with a blade lodged in the back of her neck.

After listening to witness testimony and examining the autopsy reports, Judge Fox determined the evidence was compelling enough to advance Wilson’s case to the higher court.

Wilson has also been charged with mutilation of a dead body due to the fire, and second-degree cruelty to an animal since Steinberg’s dog, Casper, sustained injuries during the fire. Casper was rescued and received veterinary care. He was taken to Home Fur-Ever Rescue where Steinberg initially adopted him.

On Jan. 24, Wilson appeared in the Oakland County Circuit Court for arraignment in front of Judge Jeffery Matis.

Wilson stood mute and composed while Judge Matis read his plea of not guilty. He will appear back in court on April 17 for a pre-trial, with his trial beginning May 26.

