More than 1,500 guests attended the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus 35th Anniversary Dinner.

Photography by Brett Mountain

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus hosted its 35th Anniversary Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace late last year. More than 1,500 guests made it a sold-out event.

The annual fundraiser honored Nina and Bernie Kent for their significant work to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust empower people today. The keynote speaker was Dr. Ruth Westheimer, an orphan of the Holocaust, celebrity therapist and star of the new documentary, Ask Dr. Ruth.

Funds raised at the dinner will support HMC’s many public tours, programs and exhibitions, as well as education outreach provided to schools and community groups.