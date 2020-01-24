HMC Board Officer Alan Zekelman, Keynote Speaker Dr. Ruth Westheimer, and HMC Director of the International Institute of the Righteous Dr. Guy Stern unite together to share the mission of the Holocaust Memorial Center.

More than 1,500 guests attended the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus 35th Anniversary Dinner.

Photography by Brett Mountain

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus hosted its 35th Anniversary Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace late last year. More than 1,500 guests made it a sold-out event.

The annual fundraiser honored Nina and Bernie Kent for their significant work to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust empower people today. The keynote speaker was Dr. Ruth Westheimer, an orphan of the Holocaust, celebrity therapist and star of the new documentary, Ask Dr. Ruth.

Funds raised at the dinner will support HMC’s many public tours, programs and exhibitions, as well as education outreach provided to schools and community groups.

Maran & Josh Grant with HMC Board Member Adam Grant & Lindsay Grant at the 35th Anniversary Dinner VIP Reception.
Susie & Norman Pappas join together with Pam Colburn Haron & David Haron to enjoy the evening.
Holocaust Survivor and HMC Volunteer Clara Garbon-Radnoti shares a moment with Holocaust Survivor Emery Grosinger.
Solvei Salah, student and 1st Place Poetry Winner in the HMC’s annual Kappy Family Anne Frank Art & Writing Competition reads her poem “All The Small Things” to the community of 1,500 guests.
(L to R) Dinner Chairs Elaine & Michael Serling, Honorees Nina & Bernie Kent, and Keynote Speaker Dr. Ruth Westheimer gather together to ensure the lessons of the Holocaust empower people.

 

