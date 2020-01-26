“The Holocaust Unfolds,” which shares reports from the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News, will on display again at UM-Dearborn.

I’m pleased to let you know that our Jewish News Foundation Exhibit — “The Holocaust Unfolds: Reports from the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and News” — will be on display again at the Mardigian Library at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. This exhibit was developed with the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills and was shown there in the fall of 2018.

The Holocaust, or Shoah, was not a universally recognized historical concept until after World War II when it was finally understood that the Nazi party and their collaborators had systemically and brutally attempted to annihilate Jews in Europe. Prior to and during the war, unlike America’s mainstream media, the Detroit Jewish News and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, continually published reports about Nazi atrocities. This exhibit shows the Holocaust unfolded in the contemporary pages of the Detroit Jewish News and Chronicle.

There will be an opening reception at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in room 1216 of the Mardigian Library at UM-D with opening remarks by Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Letters Marty Hershock; Jamie L. Wraight, director of The Voice/Vision Holocaust Survivor Oral History Archive (holocaust.umd.umich.edu); and Arthur Horwitz, president of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 20 through the end of April.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and, most important, you are invited!

An RSVP is appreciated, but not required. Write to: jwraight@umich.edu.

The opening night of “The Holocaust Unfolds” was also selected to coincide with global commemorations of the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945. There is a lot of material about that day in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, including a story I wrote for the Feb. 12, 2012, issue of the JN, after I attended the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. It was the most moving event I have ever witnessed.

The Jewish News Foundation is grateful to our UM-D hosts, who understand the message of the exhibit.

Dean Hershock said, “The campus is excited to be partnering with the Detroit Jewish News Foundation to host the ‘Holocaust Unfolds’ exhibit. The exhibit connects to a number of long-standing campus curricular priorities such as the Voice/Vision Archive and our heavily subscribed courses on the Holocaust, and will offer the campus community an opportunity to grapple with the always nettlesome question of who knew what and when as it relates to the world’s reaction to the unfolding slaughter in the World War II-era Nazi empire.”

Dr. Wraight added: “The archive’s founder, Professor Sid Bolkosky, continuously emphasized the need for quality Holocaust education in the Detroit metropolitan area. I’m very happy and proud to work with the DJN to bring the exhibit to UM-Dearborn.”

The Detroit Jewish News Foundation is also happy and proud to work with Dean Hershock and Professor Wraight, who welcomed us and the exhibit to UM-D. I hope you will come and see it.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.