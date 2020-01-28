The famous rabbi visited multiple synagogues and groups in Metro Detroit to discuss African-Jewish relations and more on MLK Day.

Photos by Andrea Stinson Oliver

On Sunday, Jan. 19, Rabbi Capers Funnye, rabbi at Chicago’s Beth Shalom B’nai Zaken Ethiopian Hebrew Congregation, spoke to members of the Metro Detroit Jewish and African American communities during several events to commemorate the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The day began at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park, hosted by several synagogues and the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC (JCRC/AJC), where Funnye discussed having his overlapping identities and the MLK legacy. Next, he was interviewed by Rabbi Aaron Starr at a brunch at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield about his journey to Judaism, the history of Jewish-African American relations and what is like to be a Jew of color today.

In partnership with the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity, a JCRC/AJC program, and the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, he spoke during the council’s “Celebrating the Legacy of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Making The Dream a Reality” program at the Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit.

Item provided by JCRC/AJC.