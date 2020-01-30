Starting Feb. 1, B’nai Moshe to elicit spirituality and education through its new program, Shabbat Experience.

Congregation B’nai Moshe is embarking on an innovative way to celebrate Shabbat with Shabbat Experience, beginning Saturday, Feb. 1. While traditional services are being chanted in the sanctuary, this group will meet at 10 a.m. in the Cantor Klein Chapel on the first and third Saturdays of each month for a more casual experience designed to increase spiritual satisfaction and build community.

Attire is “come-as-you-are,” whether that be a suit or jeans. The group will learn together and from one another. Each week will be focused on the meaning of a specific prayer and the personal significance that prayer evokes. The prayer will be read in Hebrew and translated, with a discussion of the concepts in those words. Further discussions will delve into the language of the prayer — how does it reach individuals emotionally? Is it spiritually enriching?

The group also will sing together, learn new songs and relearn old ones. Meditation also will be part of the service.

At the Feb. 1 Shabbat Experience, the group will explore the morning blessing through a lens of mindfulness and gratitude, facilitated by Hannah Fine. Also, the structure of the service will be discussed, laying a foundation for further study, led by Marc Sussman.

The next Shabbat Experience will be Feb. 15. The sessions are open to the community. For details, call (248) 788-0600 or visit bnaimoshe.org.

From Congregation B’nai Moshe