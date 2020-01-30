Slingshot named the Metro Detroit Jewish young adult organization in its top ten list of impactful organizations and projects nation-wide.

On Jan. 29, The Well of Metro Detroit’s Jewish community-building initiatives gained national attention from Slingshot, an organization that engages young Jewish philanthropists to make positive changes in their community. The Well was selected among a pool of applicants from North America to be featured on Slingshot’s 2020 “10 to Watch” list, which hones in on organizations making an impact in the Jewish communal sector.

“It’s an honor for The Well to be included on Slingshot’s inaugural ’10 To Watch list,'” said The Well CEO and founder Rabbi Dan Horwitz. “We’re incredibly proud of the community-building work we’ve been doing in Metro Detroit, and it feels great knowing that the models we’re piloting and implementing locally are garnering national attention and replication.

“In particular, knowing that the judging panel was comprised of young adult philanthropists as well as foundation professionals makes the recognition that much more meaningful, and indicates the embrace of our model by the emerging generation of communal leaders.”

The Well has served the young adult community in Metro Detroit since 2015. Horwitz has led the way for young adults to connect with Judaism, regardless of their level of observance or background.

The recognition comes at a pivotal time for The Well. With mixed emotions, Horwitz announced on social media Jan. 17 that he will be leaving his post as he takes on a new venture as CEO of the Alper JCC in Miami.

Currently, he is seeking a new executive director to take his place, in addition to a program director and family educator.

“As I prepare to transition to my next professional adventure this summer, I’m excited to have the opportunity to hand over the reigns to whomever the next executive director might be, bringing intention to creating as smooth of a facilitated handoff as possible, and encouraging all those who have invested and/or might consider investing in the work of The Well, to double down on an organization that simply put, is a great bet,” Horwitz said.