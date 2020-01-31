Recent Grand Valley football hire resigns after calling Hitler ‘a great leader.’

Featured photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/Gpwitteveen

Grand Valley State University’s football Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger resigned Jan. 30 following an interview with the student newspaper where he referenced Adolf Hitler as “a great leader.”

Berger was hired by the football team Jan. 20 and immediately came under fire after his Q & A session was published in the Lanthorn Jan. 23. He was suspended Jan. 27.

He was asked to pick three historical figures, outside of sports, with whom he would like to have dinner with, and answered with Adolf Hitler, John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus.

“It was obviously very sad, and he [Hitler] had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none,” Berger told the student paper at the time as explanation for his choice.

A statement released by GVSU said Berger and the university “reached a mutual agreement regarding his position and his resignation is effective immediately.”

“Over the last 11 years I have taken great pride in the responsibility and privilege of being a teacher, coach, mentor and a valued member of the community,” Berger said. “However, I do not want to be a distraction to these kids, this great university or Coach [Matt] Mitchell as they begin preparations for the upcoming season.”

GVSU’s head coach Matt Mitchell agreed that Berger’s resignation is in the best interests of the team and the university.