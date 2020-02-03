Adam Denenberg, 26, of West Bloomfield is president of logistics and operations of Kaps Wholesale Foods, a fresh and frozen meat distribution company located in Detroit’s Eastern Market. Adam grew up working at Kaps, a business that has been in his family since the 1950s, and he knew from a young age he wanted to help its success as an adult.

After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in supply chain management and gaining work experience in Denver and Chicago, Adam returned to Detroit to work for Kaps. He lives Downtown, and he loves being a part of the growth that is occurring in the city of Detroit while maintaining its rich history through his work in the Eastern Market. His favorite part about living Downtown is experiencing each new restaurant and bar that opens.

Adam has devoted considerable time to fostering the Jewish community in Detroit. When he first moved Downtown, he immediately found community through Downtown Detroit’s Whiskey Group, a shared interest group run by The Well, where he recently joined the board. He has become passionate about fostering Jewish connection among young adults in Detroit. In his free time, Adam enjoys attending sporting events, trying new restaurants and spending time with his family and friends.