Daniel Stein, 33, of Birmingham is a purchasing manager at MJS Packaging, where he leads and supports the nationwide purchasing and global sourcing efforts on behalf of a growing team of account managers and sales professionals nationwide. He is a graduate of Michigan State University.

Prior to returning to Metro Detroit in 2016, Daniel lived in Ann Arbor, working at Toyota Motor North America and Robert Bosch LLC, and in Washington, D.C., working in global acquisitions at the U.S. Postal Service.

Daniel’s current involvement in the Metro Detroit Jewish community includes The Well, B’nai B’rith International and Jewish Federation, where he has been active on several hosting committees, as well as attending professional Jewish leadership retreats and traveling to Germany for the Germany Close Up program for young professionals in 2018.

Daniel also volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House of Metro Detroit, New Horizons Rehabilitation Services, Wayne State University, the Friendship Circle and United Way.

In his free time, he enjoys attending concerts, traveling, studio cycling, trying to become a better golfer, watching Detroit and Michigan State sports, spending time with family and friends, and collecting vintage vinyl records. He once played trumpet at Carnegie Hall and Ground Zero in New York City, under the direction of the late Cantor Stephen Dubov in 2003.