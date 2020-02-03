Danielle DePriest, 29, of Berkley is a commercial litigation attorney, who is dedicated to effectively and efficiently achieving the best possible results in the cases she handles. Danielle’s practice consists primarily of insurance defense cases in which she represents insurers and individuals in state courts throughout Michigan.

She also offers guidance by presenting at industry events like the Insurance Alliance of Michigan’s annual seminar and authoring surveys in the area of insurance law, published in the Wayne Law Review. She was selected by Michigan Lawyers Weekly as an Up & Coming Lawyer in 2017.

In addition to her active legal practice, Danielle devotes considerable time to the Jewish community, where she has engaged with organizations and committees that allow her to strengthen a young, vibrant Jewish community in Detroit. She is passionate about ensuring the future of our Jewish community in her capacity as a community campaign chair and executive committee member of Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit.

Additionally, Danielle serves on the board of directors of Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit, where she sits on the Leadership Development Committee to help encourage board engagement.

In her free time, Danielle enjoys spending time with her husband, Matt Newman, and checking out new restaurants.