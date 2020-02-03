Eric Berlin is a litigation attorney at Clark Hill PLC, where he works with individuals and businesses through all stages and aspects of litigation. He is part of the firm’s Leadership Forum, helping to create educational and social programming and growth opportunities for associates and senior attorneys.

He is also a board member of the Detroit Bar Association’s Barrister’s Section and is involved with the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan.

Eric’s Jewish communal involvement began in high school, when became an active member of BBYO, serving as president of Kishon AZA and regional vice president. Eric graduated from the University of Michigan, where he was an active member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He spent six months living in Jerusalem studying at Hebrew University.

Eric is involved with NEXTGen Detroit and The Well and its monthly Shabbat dinner groups. He has also been involved with Therapy Dogs International, where he and his dog (Rocky, a chocolate lab) were certified as a therapy team to visit schools and nursing homes.

Eric and his wife, Abi, were born and raised in Metro Detroit and live in Huntington Woods with their two dogs (Rocky and Lily). They are members at Temple Israel. They enjoy spending time with friends and family, trying out the Detroit’s latest restaurants, hiking with their dogs, and binge-watching whatever show they can eventually agree on.