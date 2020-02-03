Gabe Edelson is a partner in the corporate department at the law firm Honigman LLP, where he focuses his practice primarily on private equity mergers and acquisitions. In his spare time, Gabe is active with the Detroit Institute of Arts, where he sits on the board of directors of the Founders Junior Council.

Since moving back to Michigan from Chicago in 2014, the West Bloomfield native has prioritized involvement in Metro Detroit’s Jewish community. He has been a proud member of the organizing committee for ORT Michigan’s annual Rub-a-Dub fundraiser since 2015 and the Ben Gurion Society through NEXTGen Detroit since 2017, and he also regularly attends events and supports causes for organizations such as JARC and Jewish Family Service.

Gabe graduated from the University of Michigan in 2006 (where he served as a sportswriter and editor for The Michigan Daily) and New York University School of Law in 2009. He lives in Bloomfield Hills with his wife, Stephanie, and two daughters, Isla and Milly.

He likes to spend as much time as he possibly can at the DIA, but you’ll also find him exploring Detroit’s newest restaurants and older hidden gems. He’s been managing a growing sneaker collection since law school with an emphasis on retro models from the 1980s and 1990s.