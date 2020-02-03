Dr. Jackie Issner, a licensed clinical psychologist, strives to bring light to others in her roles as psychotherapist, community volunteer, supervising psychologist at Children’s Hospital of Michigan and mother of two beautiful boys. She uses her skills to motivate, empathize and equip youth, parents and teachers with tools to build resilience and to shine their unique light onto others in our complex world.

With youth anxiety and depression on the rise, Jackie has been astounded by the innovative ways that Detroit Jewish teens and fellow community leaders have decreased stigmas and increased knowledge. She’s on the steering committee for the teen-based UMatter program and serves as clinical adviser for Sib4Sib, a teen-created nonprofit. She’s involved in Federation’s “We Need to Talk” Youth Mental Health Initiative.

Jackie has been an Adat Shalom Synagogue board member for seven years and serves as membership chairperson. Through her outreach and multi-generational engagement, she facilitates relevant programming and helped establish a Shabbat Soulful yoga program, nurturing the mind, body, and soul.

Jackie and Rabbi Rachel Shere co-lead a parenting program infused with Jewish learning. Jackie represented her synagogue and developed leadership skills as a Legacy Heritage Onboard fellow. She’s participating in Anti-Defamation League’s Sills/Glass Leadership Institute.