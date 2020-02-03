Jennie Levy is the director of business development at Henry Ford Health System, where she works on major strategic initiatives for the health system and health plan. She is a California-girl-turned-Michigander and a proud resident of Detroit with her husband, Shimon, and dog, Boten.

Her most important Jewish communal activity is building a Jewish home that is welcoming to everyone, a place where people eat a lot of food and drink a lot of wine as they meaningfully and deliberately engage. She participates in events with just about every Jewish organization across Metro Detroit, including the Jewish Federation and The Well. She is very interested in being a lifelong learner, combating anti-Semitism and supporting Israel.

At her Shabbat dinners, you’ll see new and complicated menus such as Czech or Texas BBQ. “I have also, after years of research, finally perfected my brisket recipe,” she says.

Jennie is nearly fluent in Spanish and knows about 200 words in Hebrew that she puts in different combinations. “It’s enabled me to get by surprising well in Israel and with my husband’s family.”